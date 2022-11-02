Hurricane Ian displaced over 7,000 vessels on both land and water. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has deployed a second wave of officers to join local FWC personnel and partner agencies in assessing these vessels.

Since the assessment process began, the FWC has received hundreds of calls on its Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline (850-488-5600) and has assessed more than 2,100 vessels displaced on state waters. Research teams are contacting owners and insurance companies to provide information, guidance and reunite vessel owners with their property.


