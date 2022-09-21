It’s now been about three weeks since the scheduled opening of snook season in Southwest Florida between Venice and Naples was unexpectedly delayed by the FWC. There is a heated debate among anglers as to whether the continued closure was needed or not, and that debate will not end any time soon. But there is little debate that the FWC handled this situation poorly.
The FWC generally does a very good job managing Florida’s vast and diverse natural resources, but somehow the ball seems to have been dropped this time. Snook fishing in this region has been closed for around four years, so there was a lot of public anticipation that this high-profile fishery would finally be opening Sept. 1, 2022 — a date that had been set for a long time.
But in a surprise move, the FWC issued an executive order two days prior to the scheduled opening which effectively pushed the opening day back by six months. The public was informed of this via a press release that was published mid-morning on the day before the season was to open, giving anglers only about 14 hours advance notice that the midnight opening was not going to occur.
Making matters worse, the reasoning for extending the closure that was included in the executive order was vague, and the wording which defined the geographic area of the closure was confusing and conflicting.
Compounding the issue even further, a map of the closed area which was included in the press release incorrectly showed the extent of the closure in the Peace and Myakka rivers (an oversight that, as I write this, has not been corrected).
Nobody agrees 100 percent with everything done by the FWC. But the agency does have a reputation for professionalism; for proactive management of Florida’s resources; for listening to the input of hunters, fishermen and other outdoorsmen; and for effective communication. It’s important that anglers and others know that the FWC is a good steward of our natural resources.
Unfortunately the circumstances surrounding the extension of the snook closed season appeared to many observers to be less than transparent and less than well-considered. When the credibility of fishery managers suffers, then respect among anglers for the regulations crafted by those managers suffers also.
This is unfortunate, because we need everybody involved in the fishery to be on the same team. After all, we all have the same goal: A healthy resource. Anglers need the FWC to effectively manage fisheries, and the FWC needs angler buy-in with management programs.
Hopefully, the handling of the snook situation will be remembered as an unfortunate anomaly and the FWC will resume the professional operations that we’ve seen in recent years.
That’s a lot of dead fish
I recently caught an odd little sunfish in Prairie Creek that I did not recognize. In an attempt to figure out its identity, I contacted Rob Robins, collection manager for the Division of Ichthyology at the Florida Museum in Gainesville, and made arrangements to ship the specimen to him.
He mentioned that things were a little backed up in his department because they were preparing to move the museum’s fish sample collection to a new building. Fish specimens are usually stored in glass jars filled with a preservative such as formalin, similar to the way those stinky frogs came to your high school biology lab for dissection. Remember that fun time?
Anyway, I envisioned a moving truck showing up at the fish lab and a handful of guys hauling boxes of jars out to their rig in the parking lot. This didn’t seem like too big a deal — until Rob relayed that the lab currently possesses about 2.4 million specimens. He said they are taking the opportunity to bar code, scan and log each of the specimens as part of the moving process, which he estimated will take about three years to complete.
That is a lot of fish hauling. I’d volunteer to go help them out but I’d probably trip over a parking curb and drop a jar containing some irreplaceable one-of-a-kind specimen. I guess I’ll just have to wait to find out about my sunfish.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
