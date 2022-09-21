Keeper snook

WaterLine file photo

Christy Hughston shows off her 29-inch keeper snook. This photo was taken way back in 2014. Maybe she can keep another one next year, but maybe not.

 WaterLine file photo

It’s now been about three weeks since the scheduled opening of snook season in Southwest Florida between Venice and Naples was unexpectedly delayed by the FWC. There is a heated debate among anglers as to whether the continued closure was needed or not, and that debate will not end any time soon. But there is little debate that the FWC handled this situation poorly.

The FWC generally does a very good job managing Florida’s vast and diverse natural resources, but somehow the ball seems to have been dropped this time. Snook fishing in this region has been closed for around four years, so there was a lot of public anticipation that this high-profile fishery would finally be opening Sept. 1, 2022 — a date that had been set for a long time.


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments