Here in Southwest Florida, we are lucky to have nearly 67,000 acres of public land to use at the Babcock/Webb Wildlife Management Area just south of Punta Gorda. The Babcock/Webb WMA (locally known as the Webb) is Florida’s oldest WMA and has a decades-long history of providing public access to a huge expanse of undeveloped public land.
In the early years of the WMA, it was used predominately by hunters. But in recent years, non-hunting activities have become more and more popular. Non-hunting uses include freshwater fishing, kayaking, hiking, bicycling and wildlife viewing.
Birdwatching in particular has skyrocketed in participation, largely because the Webb is home to a population of the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker. Thanks to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission’s management of the habitat for this bird, the Webb is probably the best place in the U.S. for birdwatchers to check this rare species off their life bird lists.
The FWC works hard to manage Florida’s wildlife resources. FWC staff continuously monitor our public resources. Whenever an issue is identified that could result in damage to those resources, new regulations are proposed to address the issue. Proposed regulations go through a thorough process of review and public comment before finally becoming law.
The FWC manages a huge geographic area on land, in Florida’s fresh waters, and in coastal salt waters. These areas are home to hundreds of species of interest. This means that there is a constant barrage of FWC news releases about proposed regulations of all sorts — fishing rules, hunting rules, environmental rules, and more.
Anyone who uses Florida’s natural resources on land or at sea is well advised to keep abreast of developing issues by subscribing to FWC mailing lists. You can sign up for all of FWC’s updates via email or text, or you can subscribe only to communications in your own specific areas of interest. To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/3VsR9mJ.
Now I need to sheepishly admit that I am lazy. While I am subscribed to receive updates in several of the FWC’s topic areas, I don’t always read through all of them. Sometimes I miss something that can affect me. For example, I'm an avid angler in both fresh water and salt water, but I'm only a casual hunter. So I sometimes don’t read all the hunting-related news releases.
This is my excuse for not seeing until the last few days that the FWC is proposing changes to vehicle access to the Webb during non-hunting seasons. The proposed changes are listed under “2023-2024 hunting-related rule changes” in the FWC’s hunting hot sheet email which published on Dec. 2.
I may have missed it because even though it would be effective only during non-hunting seasons and will affect mostly non-hunters, it is lumped in under “hunting-related changes.” The regulations are proposed “to address habitat damage caused by off-highway vehicles.”
The Webb is divided into sections. The section closest to the Tucker’s Grade entrance is called the “Bird Dog Training Area”. This section, which includes the gun range, comprises less than a quarter of the Webb.
Current regulations for non-hunting seasons allow vehicles to be driven on any named or numbered road in the Bird Dog Training Area, and on three other roads outside the Bird Dog Training Area: Tucker’s Grade, Road 6, and Tram Grade. These three roads form a miles-long loop which opens up vehicle access to an area of the Webb that is larger than the Bird Dog Training Area. With very few exceptions, vehicles cannot be operated off-road at any time during non-hunting seasons.
During hunting seasons, public vehicle access is greatly expanded to include all named and numbered roads in most of the WMA. During the general gun and small game hunting seasons, off-road operations are also allowed.
The proposed new regulations will limit public vehicle access during non-hunting seasons to only named and numbered roads in the Bird Dog Training Area. This cuts the portion of the Webb that is vehicle-accessible to less than half of what is available today. Further, the proposed rules would also impose the same restriction during raccoon and opossum hunting season, which is the entire month of February.
The bottom line is that if the proposed regulations are enacted, public vehicle access will be significantly reduced both in geographic extent and in the number of days allowed. Public access will still be available on the interior areas of the Webb if you want to hike in, or perhaps toss a bicycle over one of the locked boundary gates and then go for a bike ride.
I have been a user of the Webb for many years. I fish the Webb, and I have hunted squirrels, doves and snipe there at various times for decades. One thing about the Webb that has always intrigued me is that each year during general gun and small game hunting seasons, off-road vehicles are allowed to make unsightly ruts, trails and tracks all over the place, including in wetland areas around the numerous flag ponds and marshes.
The Webb is a wildlife management area, not a state park. State parks are managed to remain as close to a pristine condition as possible. WMAs are managed primarily to provide recreational opportunities to a variety of users without the requirement that the property remain undisturbed. So every fall, the Webb gets torn up, then the following spring and summer rainy season almost all of that damage disappears as the ruts fill in and plant life covers them up. This cycle has been repeating itself for decades.
By the way, the design and operation of off-road hunting buggies is a longstanding tradition at the Webb. If you take a drive around the campground area during general gun season, you will see some amazing custom vehicles that are designed to go just about anywhere, regardless of minor inconveniences such as brush or mud or water.
And some of them are designed to go off road very fast. One hunter told me that if a deer jumps up in front of his buggy and tries to outrun the vehicle, it better be able to do better than 50 mph through the palmettos.
What I don't understand about the current proposal to limit public vehicle access to the Webb is how it will have any significant impact on the area’s off-road areas. Off-road vehicle operations are already prohibited most of the year (general gun and small game hunting seasons total less than 60 days).While I am sure that it does happen, I have not seen many non-hunters at the Webb illegally going off-road and tearing things up outside of hunting season.
So it appears to me that if approved by the FWC, that this proposal will restrict access to a very large area of public land to a very large mixed group of users, while also not having much of an impact on habitats on the WMA.
I'm late to the game on this discussion, but maybe not too late. The FWC is scheduled to vote on final approval of this proposal at their next meeting on Feb. 22-23. Online comments on this proposal can be made at https://bit.ly/3Uwz5Lk.
I will be submitting comments. If you are a user of the Webb, you should think about doing so also.
Let’s go fishing!
