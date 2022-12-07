Here in Southwest Florida, we are lucky to have nearly 67,000 acres of public land to use at the Babcock/Webb Wildlife Management Area just south of Punta Gorda. The Babcock/Webb WMA (locally known as the Webb) is Florida’s oldest WMA and has a decades-long history of providing public access to a huge expanse of undeveloped public land.

In the early years of the WMA, it was used predominately by hunters. But in recent years, non-hunting activities have become more and more popular. Non-hunting uses include freshwater fishing, kayaking, hiking, bicycling and wildlife viewing.


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

