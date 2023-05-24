Snook fishing

If limiting harvest is enough to solve our snook problems, then why isn’t Southwest Florida overflowing with snook this size?

 WaterLine file photo

At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission proposed new management regions and regulation changes for snook. The proposed new regions would allow the FWC to better capture local differences in the fishery.

The proposed rule changes would establish nine management regions for snook and match current Gulf or Atlantic coast regulations within these new regions, except for Charlotte Harbor.


   

Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments