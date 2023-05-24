At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission proposed new management regions and regulation changes for snook. The proposed new regions would allow the FWC to better capture local differences in the fishery.
The proposed rule changes would establish nine management regions for snook and match current Gulf or Atlantic coast regulations within these new regions, except for Charlotte Harbor.
In the Charlotte Harbor region, all current rules would apply except there would also be a two-fish vessel limit and September would be added to the summer season closure.
“This adaptive, holistic approach to fisheries management is the key to conserving our fisheries for future generations,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “On behalf of the commission, I want to encourage anglers and anyone interested in the future of snook in Florida to get involved and share your valuable feedback with FWC staff.”
Staff will continue to gather input on the proposed rules ahead of a planned final rule hearing at the October commission meeting. Submit a public comment on snook regional management by visiting https://bit.ly/3kmEhKQ.
What is our snook problem, really? Is it overharvest — keeping too many fish? Because if it’s overharvest, then reducing the number of fish that can be taken is a good solution. Raise your hand if you think the problem is overharvest, and a vessel limit plus an extra month of closed season can fix it.
Did you raise your hand? I didn’t. We just tried this experiment. We had no snook harvest at all for four years. In that time, did you notice snook numbers go up appreciably? Yeah, me neither. Now, I’m not saying we don’t have any snook. But we for sure don’t have snook in the numbers we should, and if a four-year moratorium didn’t resolve that, I don’t see how these proposed measures are going to do it.
So if it isn’t overharvest that’s leading to our snook shortage, what is it? Is it a habitat problem? The amount of healthy seagrass in the Harbor has taken a nosedive. Anybody with eyes and a memory that goes back five years can tell you that. The mangroves don’t look so hot since the hurricane, either. Fish need places to live, or they won’t stick around.
Is it a food problem? Hang out at the tackle shop for a few minutes and listen for somebody to talk about whitebait. Are they saying it’s easy or hard to find? (Hint: It’s the latter.) How about pinfish? Mullet? Shrimp? Blue crabs? All of these are important forage for snook and other gamefish, and none of them are anywhere close to the abundance we had just a few years back.
Is it a water quality problem? We’ve had some nasty algae issues recently, with gobs of slimy green growth on the bottom covering both structure and grassbeds and lots of the so-called rolling moss (red and brown macroalgae) showing up on the flats, not to mention red tide outbreaks. That indicates a nutrient imbalance. Does it affect snook directly as well as indirectly?
What about the sewage spills we’ve had? Leakage from septic tanks? The Piney Point wastewater spill? The (undetermined) amount of phosphate mining wastewater released into the Peace River every single day? What effect is rampant development having?
I’m not here with answers. I’m here with questions, and they’re not easy ones. But we need that information. Our fishery managers need that information. Because we have to do something, and this simplistic approach of reducing harvest isn’t going to cut it. At best, that allows us to maintain status quo. Not good enough.
I know I’m asking a lot of the FWC. But that’s the job. You want to manage our fisheries? Then manage them, in a way that’s actually going to work. Closing harvest is a bandage. That’s just the beginning of treating this ever-widening wound.
You need more money to do it? I get it. Raise the license fees. They’re too cheap anyway. $17 a year, and free for shore anglers? Make it $40, with no shore exemption and no exemption for seniors (I see what y’all drive and where you live; don’t try to play the poverty card with me). $47 for non-residents? Oregon, Idaho and Washington all charge more than $100.
And every angler fishing with a guide should have to buy a license. Right now, guides pay an annual fee of $200 (plus a $10 snook permit) to have up to four clients on the boat, or $400 for up to 10 clients. That’s a huge pile of license money the state is leaving on the table.
Take that extra money and use it wisely. Pay actual scientists to do actual research to figure out what is going on here. And then, when they determine what it is, fix it.
I know the likelihood of any of this hovers pretty close to zero. No one is being held accountable for our fisheries declining, and I don’t see that changing. I’m just one voice. But if other voices join in, maybe we can make a noise loud enough to be heard. Or we can be quiet, and just watch it all go down the drain.
