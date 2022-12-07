Derelict vessel

The FWC’s new rules aim to remove more at-risk boats from public waters before they become derelicts like this one.

 WaterLine file photo

At its Nov. 30-Dec. 1 meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a rule amendment allowing local governments to apply for and use grant funding from the Derelict Vessel Removal Grant Program for removal of at-risk/public nuisance vessels.

Currently, the FWC’s Derelict Vessel Removal Grant Program allows local governments to apply for and use grant funding to remove, destroy and dispose of only derelict vessels.


