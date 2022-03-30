It’s about that time of year when people start thinking about tarpon fishing. Really, they have been active and feeding for a few weeks, but most anglers don’t realize they’re available until the migratory fish show up. Fishing for them is equal parts amazing and frustrating. The silver king is high on almost every fisherman’s bucket list. It was number one on mine for years, and tarpon are still my favorite.
They fight so hard and jump so high it’s breathtaking. They not only will fight to the death but will flat-out wreck your tackle. You really need very good gear if you want to take these fish on. Your hooks must be sharp and your knots must be tight, or you will lose before the fight even starts.
I’d like to talk about basic tarpon tackle. But before I do, I need you to understand the reality of the tackle business right now. You might think COVID is over, but we are still feeling the pain of delayed shipping and lack of availability.
That’s going to affect you greatly if you’re trying to buy tarpon gear at the same time as everyone else. Ideally, you should have been putting your kit together in December, before your fellow anglers were keen to the idea. Unfortunately, time machines are also out of stock.
Since supply is low and demand is high, you might have to visit several shops to find everything you need. And even then, you might have to go with your second or third choice in brands or models. Sorry, but that’s just how it is. We’ve been dealing with it every day since we reopened. Getting angry or acting like it’s our fault will not make reels appear on the shelf.
OK, with all that out of the way, we can proceed. With a lot of fish, you can go economical on the rod and reel to fit a budget. Sure, you can drop $500 on a snook rod — or you can get a decent setup for under $100.
But with tarpon, that’s a bit tougher. Cheap gear might land you one or two fish, but it definitely won’t last against these tackle-busters. You need a rod that can take a lot of abuse yet also be sensitive and cast well, and a reel with well-made gears, a smooth strong drag, and lots of line capacity (250 to 300 yards of 50-pound braid).
For line, braid is preferred for a couple of reasons. Castability is first. Being able to maximize your throwing distance will increase your chances of hooking fish. Ten feet of extra distance is huge in tarpon fishing. The other reason is braid doesn’t have the memory or stretch of mono, so you don’t have to replace your line after one or two fish.
Line capacity is important. A tarpon can peel off 100 yards of line in the time it takes to say it. If it is out 100 yards and turns past a crab trap or boat and breaks you off, a high-capacity reel means you still have enough line to keep fishing. How many of us carry extra line to respool or have an extra rod and reel to keep fishing?
There are some great reels out there. I lean toward the ones that have been tried and tested. The Penn Spinfisher 6500 is probably the most popular. It’s a bit heavy but almost bulletproof. On the lighter side, we have the Penn Clash 6000 and Shimano Saragosa 8000 or 10000. On the lower end of the price scale are the Penn Battle 6000 and the Daiwa BG 6000.
These reels have been used for years and proven to be very good. Given our current reality, be open to other suggestions when you talk to staff at the shop.
A rod of 7.5 to 8 feet is ideal for maximizing your casting distance. The Star Stellar Lite 15-25 and 15-30 have long been best sellers for us, but are just about impossible to get now. The Shimano Teramar X80XH and X80XXH are in the same boat. The locally-made Reaper rods are amazing, but again have been in short supply. If you can find any of these, but it. If not, any rod of suitable length rated for about 25- to 50-pound line will do.
For leader, you need a minimum of 60-pound test. For early-season fish, 80-pound is better. The fish are stronger in the cooler water, so battles are often longer and heavier line is better for abrasion resistance.
Monofilament is cheaper, but fluorocarbon leader will definitely get you more bites. The water is at its clearest of the year for the next six to eight weeks until the rainy season really starts. Hi-Seas is my personal favorite brand, but there are a lot of other good brands too.
There is no such thing as an unbreakable or unbendable hook, especially with the immense pressure a tarpon will put on them. Owner’s 7/0 SSW needle point J-hook has been used for a long time. So have the Owner Mutu circle 7/0 and VMC 8/0 circle. The Trokar TK3 in 7/0 and 8/0 has been extremely popular the last several years.
As with rods and reels, hooks have been hard to get. A 7/0 or 8/0 in your favorite (or second-favorite) brand will probably do the job. Absolutely do not cheap out on hooks, though. Low-grade wire is much more likely to fail, and that will not be a happy moment.
Other terminal tackle you will need includes splitshot sinkers, floats (bobbers) and swivels. Check these items before you head out. More than one tarpon trip has been ruined for lack of a cheap styrofoam float.
As far as lures go, the DOA trolling model Bait Buster is the top dog. It has a stronger hook and is heavier than the other versions of the Bait Buster. You can troll with these, but we usually cast and retrieve them. Storm WildEye swimbaits in the 6-inch size are a close second. These two lures are rigged and ready when you buy them. Other lures in the soft plastic category need to be rigged with hooks.
My favorite hard baits are the Rapala X-Raps in the single-hook version. With any other hard lures, I swap the factory treble hooks out for single inline hooks. Tarpon often break off, and I don’t want to leave the fish with a bunch of hooks that can pin its mouth shut. It would be a sad end for such a regal fish to starve because I was too lazy to change the hooks.
If you’re interested in tarpon fishing, this information just barely scratches the surface. Stop by the shop and we can talk in depth if you want. Or maybe you’re better off not knowing — tarpon fishing is addictive, and there are already a lot of us overdue for our next fix. And if you want to get mad at us for not having what you want in stock, maybe you should go play pickleball instead.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
