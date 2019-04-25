Tarpon are starting to show up about now. Really, they have been here for about six weeks, but most people didn’t expect them and haven’t been fishing them. Fishing for them is amazing and frustrating in equal parts. The silver king is high on almost every fisherman’s bucket list. It was number one on mine for years, and tarpon are still my favorite.
They fight so hard and jump so high it’s breathtaking. They not only will fight to the death but will flat-out wreck your tackle. You really need very good gear if you want to take these fish on. Your hooks must be sharp and your knots must be tight, or you will lose before the fight even starts.
I’d like to talk about basic tarpon tackle. With a lot of fish, you can go economical on the rod and reel to fit a budget. Sure, you can drop $500 on a snook rod — or you can get a decent setup for under $100.
But with tarpon, that’s a bit tougher. Cheap gear might land you one or two fish, but it definitely won’t last against these tackle-busters. You need a rod that can take a lot of abuse yet also be sensitive and cast well, and a reel with well-made gears, a smooth strong drag, and lots of line capacity (250 to 300 yards of 50-pound braid).
For line, braid is preferred for a couple of reasons. Castability is first. Being able to maximize your throwing distance will increase your chances of hooking fish. Ten feet of extra distance is huge in tarpon fishing. The other reason is braid doesn’t have the memory or stretch of mono, so you don’t have to replace your line after one or two fish.
Line capacity is important. A tarpon can peel off 100 yards of line in the time it takes to say it. If it is out 100 yards and turns past a crab trap or boat and breaks you off, a high-capacity reel means you still have enough line to keep fishing. How many of us carry extra line to respool or have an extra rod and reel to keep fishing?
There are some great reels out there. I lean toward the ones that have been tried and tested. The Penn Spinfisher 6500 is probably the most popular. It’s a bit heavy but almost bulletproof. On the lighter side, we have the Penn Clash 6000 and Shimano Saragosa 8000 or 10000. On the lower end of the price scale are the Penn Battle 6000, Daiwa BG 6000, and Fin-Nor Lethal 60. These reels have been used for years and proven to be very good. There are others, but these are the most popular in our area.
A rod of 7.5 to 8 feet is ideal for maximizing your casting distance. The Star Stellar Lite 15-25 and 15-30 are the best sellers for us. The Shimano Teramar X80XH and X80XXH are close behind. Star came out with new models this year that look promising: The Sequence 8-foot 20-50 and 15-40. The locally-made Reaper rods are amazing also. All of these rods do a great job for casting live bait or artificials.
If you want a great multitasking setup, match a Penn Spinfisher Live Liner reel with a Billfisher 7-foot 17-40 or Star Aerial 15-30. This setup is a bit heavy for casting or holding all day, but the dual-drag reel and heavy rod add a lot of versatility. Inshore, it’s great for tarpon, cobia and medium-sized sharks. Offshore, you can use it trolling for kings and gag grouper, or bottom fishing for grouper and amberjack.
For leader, you need a minimum of 60-pound test. For early-season fish, 80-pound is better. The fish are stronger in the cooler water, so battles are often longer and heavier line is better for abrasion resistance. Fluorocarbon leader will definitely get you more bites. The water is at its clearest of the year for the next six to eight weeks until the rainy season really starts. Hi-Seas is my personal favorite brand, but there are a lot of other good brands too.
There is no such thing as an unbreakable or unbendable hook, especially with the immense pressure a tarpon will put on them. Owner’s 7/0 SSW needle point J-hook has been used for a long time. So have the Owner Mutu circle 7/0 and VMC 8/0 circle. The Trokar TK3 in 7/0 and 8/0 has been extremely popular the last couple of years. It is more expensive and can be hard to find sometimes.
I know the first hook I mentioned was a J-hook but all the others were circle hooks. Don’t frown at me. The most popular circle hooks are offset models. which means they are not much different in practical terms than a J-hook. Inline or tournament circle hooks are very different.
Other terminal tackle you will need includes splitshot sinkers, floats (bobbers) and swivels. Check these items before you head out. More than one tarpon trip has been ruined for lack of a cheap styrofoam float.
As far as lures go, the DOA trolling model Bait Buster is the top dog. It has a stronger hook and is heavier than the other versions of the Bait Buster. You can troll with these, but we usually cast and retrieve them. Storm WildEye swimbaits in the 6-inch size are a close second. These two lures are rigged and ready when you buy them. Other lures in the soft plastic category need to be rigged with hooks.
My favorite hard baits are the Rapala X-Raps in the single-hook version. With any other hard lures, I swap the factory treble hooks out for single inline hooks. Tarpon often break off, and I don’t want to leave the fish with a bunch of hooks that can pin its mouth shut. It would be a sad end for such a regal fish to starve because I was too lazy to change the hooks.
If you’re interested in tarpon fishing, this information just barely scratches the surface. Stop by the shop and we can talk in depth if you want. Or maybe you’re better off not knowing — tarpon fishing is addictive, and there are already a lot of us overdue for our next fix.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle, located at 4425-D Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor and at 14531 N. Cleveland Ave. in North Fort Myers. Call 941-625-3888 for more information about the shop or for local fishing info, or visit them online at FishinFranks.com.
