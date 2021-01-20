I hope this column finds you in good health and fine spirits. If you attended the Charlotte County Boat Show last weekend, chances are you walked by our booth. My wife and I were very encouraged by the plethora of WaterLine readers that stopped in to say hello and to ask questions about how to become safer boaters by improving their level of knowledge. Many of our conversations focused on the comprehending of the USCG Navigational Rules of the Road (NAVRULES).
In last week’s column I provided a brief history and overview of the NAVRULES and why all boaters are required by law to comply with them. Based on the countless discussions we had at the show, I feel a few follow-on columns about the NAVRULES are in order.
Please keep in mind the overview I’m providing will be summarized and is meant for recreational boaters navigating on saltwater bays, harbors, rivers and the Gulf of Mexico. The average recreational boater does not need the same working knowledge of the NAVRULES as a commercially licensed USCG captain.
Let’s set the stage with a car versus boat analogy for this and all future columns on this topic. Imagine, if you will, that you are 16 again. You are preparing to test for your driver’s license. You have your learner’s permit and you are logging all the mandatory hours of daytime and nighttime driving with an experienced licensed driver who’s mentoring you throughout the process. You practice parallel parking, backing up, four-way stops, merging requirements and the list goes on.
You have finally met all the requirements and feel ready, so you schedule an appointment and head over to the DMV to take your written and on-the-road driving test. Remember that? The exam contained countless questions that tested your skills on driving scenarios. For example, if two vehicles come to a stop at the four-way stop at the same time and are side-by-side, the right-of-way goes to the vehicle that is on the right. Memories, huh?
And now for the road test with the DMV driving inspector. You proceed to your vehicle, get in and are directed to accomplish a list of commands as you are observed by the examiner who is writing notes almost constantly. At the end, if you passed, that license was yours. If you failed, you had to go back and study some more, then return and try again before you’d be allowed on the road without supervision.
Now, imagine that we altered that process a bit. Let’s get rid of the road driving skills test. And, we’ll nix the learner’s permit that requires driving with a qualified driver both day and night. Finally, your exam is an online course. If you pass, you can drive with no actual driving experience. Crazy, you say? Not so much — welcome to boating in Florida.
That’s right: No driving experience necessary (day or night), no skills test with an on-the-water examiner to observe you. Scarier yet, this vessel has no airbags, turn signals or brakes, and may be loaded with passengers both adult and children. You can even have alcohol onboard — legally!
Now that I’ve got your attention, let’s start our learning journey by exploring NAVRULE 1 and convincing you why you should become “Brilliant on the Basics” on the NAVRULES.
There are 41 NAVRULES which were written with one very specific goal in mind: To prevent collisions at sea. NAVRULE 1 outlines to whom the NAVRULES apply. The NAVRULES apply to all vessels upon the high seas (international waters, such as the Gulf of Mexico) and on all inland waters (such as Charlotte Harbor). Future columns in this series will discuss why we separate international and inland waters (and rules) and how we determine which we are operating in.
So, as you can see, Rule 1 is far-reaching and applicable to every boater operating a vessel on the water. One rule down, and only 40 more to go. Keep in mind, it’s not mandatory that you memorize all 41 rules. Rather, you need to have a strong working knowledge of them and make yourself “brilliant on the basics.”
Until next time, keep learning, make good decisions out there and don’t hesitate to call or email if I can be of assistance.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
