So you think you want to catch a tarpon? OK, you can do that — but this is not a fight you should pick if you’re underprepared. A tarpon is not a redfish, or a snook, or even a shark. Tarpon are serious gamefish, and if you want to catch one you’ve got to be ready for a serious battle.
That means having serious tackle. You may have seen on TV or read stories about guys landing tarpon on light tackle. It can be done, but you’re not going to do it with your first tarpon. Part of ethical tarpon fishing is keeping the fight as short as possible.
Although they may seem prehistoric and tough, tarpon are actually not that difficult to kill. Like other large gamefish, they build up large amounts of lactic acid in their muscles while fighting. The longer the fight, the more lactic acid and the greater the stress. The greater the stress, the more likely the fish is to die.
Using heavy tackle will limit the fight time, and — all other things being equal — a shorter fight is always better for the fish.
At Fishin’ Frank’s, it’s not our goal to sell you the most expensive equipment. We sell people what they need. When it comes to tarpon, you need high-quality gear. A tarpon will put your tackle through hell. While there are inexpensive reels that are the right size, I don’t recommend them. Cheap gear is cheap for a reason. When your $35 reel fails in the middle of fighting a tarpon, it’s not going to seem like such a great bargain anymore.
It’s sometimes tough to convince yourself to invest in costlier tackle. Getting gear that is versatile can make the expense easier to justify. That’s one reason I suggest dual-drag reels. They’re ideal not just for tarpon but also for sharks up to 150 pounds, big cobia, trolling for kingfish or gag grouper, and even taking over to the east coast for wahoo, tuna and sailfish.
There are two really good choices here: The Shimano Baitrunner 8000 and the Penn Spinfisher VI 6500 Live Liner. The Shimano is hard to get right now — actually, pretty much anything Shimano is hard to get. Everyone has them on order, but they show up when they show up.
Other manufacturers also make dual-drag reels, and there’s nothing per se wrong with them. But when I’m buying a tarpon reel, I want to know it’s more or less bulletproof. The Shimano and the Penn are; the others may not be.
Dual-drag reels are versatile but not cheap. If your budget won’t allow you to spend $250 to $300 on a reel, the Penn Battle 6000 is the best budget-conscious choice. At $150, it’s the least expensive reel that I would trust to consistently take the abuse of fighting tarpon. In fact, it’s one of the best bargains on the fishing tackle market today.
Choosing the size of the reel is partially a function of whether you want to use monofilament or braid. 30-pound-test mono works well, but you’ve got to use a reel that’s big enough to hold at least 200 yards of line (preferably 250 yards).
With many fish species, mono gets more bites. I’m not sure with tarpon. If you do decide to use mono, you should carry a spool of line with you because once you bring in a fish or two, that line is going to be trashed. I usually suggest tarpon anglers use 40- to 65-pound braided line.
Now that you have a properly beefy reel, you’ve got to put it on a rod with equally large cojones. It needs to have plenty of backbone but be flexible enough to cast a baitfish or artificial lure a long way. There are hundreds of rods on the market that will fit the bill, but some exceptional choices come to mind.
The Billfisher 17- to 40-pound Live Bait Series rod is great not just for tarpon but also for other big fish (sharks, cobia, etc.). It’s not a great casting rod, though. If you’ll be throwing crabs or DOA Baitbusters, the Shimano Terramar TMSX80XH is ideal. Its big brother, the TMS80XXH, is too stiff to cast well but is fantastic for using big live or cut baits. Thousands of tarpon have been fought and landed on these rods — talk about tried and true.
Star’s 7.5-foot 15- to 25-pound and 8-foot 15- to 30-pound Stellar Lites are also excellent choices. Falcon and Penn have good options too. And of course, the locally made Reaper Rods have been making a solid reputation for themselves among tarpon anglers and would be fantastic. They are are on the more expensive side, but the guys who use them usually don’t complain.
All these rods are pretty long. A shorter rod actually provides better leverage for fighting a fish, but longer rods allow you to cast a bait much farther. Tarpon can be quite spooky around boats, so the farther you can cast the better.
Of course, the right tackle is only a small part of what it takes to catch a tarpon. Next time, we’ll look a little deeper and discuss some techniques you can use to not just hook but actually land one of these amazing gamefish.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
