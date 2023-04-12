Tarpon jumping

A tail-walking, head-shaking, gill-rattling tarpon is quite an experience up close. If you want to actually catch this thing, you’re going to need quality tackle.

 WaterLine file photo

So you think you want to catch a tarpon? OK, you can do that — but this is not a fight you should pick if you’re underprepared. A tarpon is not a redfish, or a snook, or even a shark. Tarpon are serious gamefish, and if you want to catch one you’ve got to be ready for a serious battle.

That means having serious tackle. You may have seen on TV or read stories about guys landing tarpon on light tackle. It can be done, but you’re not going to do it with your first tarpon. Part of ethical tarpon fishing is keeping the fight as short as possible.


   

Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

