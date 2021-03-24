By Capt. Steve ‘Pegleg’ Phillips
Fortunately for us, we live in an area where there are miles and miles of saltwater canals. On those canals, there are lots of boats, bridges and docks. Most of them have good current. Most of them are fairly deep because they’re dredged. Most feature concrete sea walls that hold lots of oysters. In among those oyster shells are all sort of tiny worms and crustaceans that attract little baitfish.
When you look at all these things combined, you realize that the canals are a perfect habitat for predatory fish. So often we go driving miles and miles to find them when they’re right there in our own backyards.
Now, not every canal is stacked with fish, and the ones that are don’t have huge populations 365 days a year. There are some specific things I look for when I’m fishing a canal. Canals that are open on both ends are the best choices because there’s always good water flow in them. In the summer, incoming tides are better because cooler water is flowing in.
Water temperature is a big one. In the summer, I’m looking for cooler water (deeper areas, preferably with shade). The coolest spots will hold more oxygen, and the fish need to breathe. Often they’ll move in and out of the cooler water, feeding where prey hides and then retreating back to the shade.
In the winter, it’s the opposite. I’ll look for the warmest water I can find. In the mornings, I fish the sunny side of the canal. The concrete on that side will warm quickly, and the fish will sit alongside the concrete to warm up. They’re not much different than you or me — they like to be comfy.
Another very important thing to pay attention to is the tide. Feeding fish will almost always sit with the current in their faces, so always cast upcurrent from the structure your fishing and let the tide bring the bait to the fish. (Anything that comes from behind probably isn’t food — it’s probably a predator.)
I also like to fish the intersections where canals come together. Focus on the seawall corners or docks that have water flowing past or under them. These spots make great ambush points, with the current bringing bait to the fish.
Bridges can be amazing with a good tide. Remember, the same rule applies: Fish upcurrent, letting your bait drift to your quarry. They will sit behind the pilings and wait for a tasty snack to be swept to them by the current.
You’ll see some big boats that don’t move much. Think of these as floating artificial reefs. They provide great ambush points. Now, when you’re fishing these boats, please be careful to avoid hitting the boat with sinkers or casting hooks into the boat. Treat it like it was your boat.
That brings us to another point: No matter what a canalfront homeowner may tell you, they don’t own the water or the fish that live it. But they do own the docks and the seawalls, and any lights above or below the water. While you have every right to fish (and in fact, it’s illegal for someone to harass you while you’re fishing), you have no right to damage or touch their property. Act accordingly.
If you’re leaving out of your canal to go out and enjoy the day out in the open water (or coming back home), consider trolling your favorite lure on the way. I’ve caught some of my biggest snook and jacks doing just that. Some of my favorites are DOA Bait Busters, Rapala X-Raps and Bomber Long A’s.
When your fishing canals, I would suggest the use of a trolling motor so you can be stealthy and quiet. Roaring around with your outboard is probably not going to be productive when fishing structure. If you do use your outboard, remember that all of our canals are minimum wake zones. No need for speed in here.
Canals are boat highways, so be respectful to other boaters and move out of their way if you’re traveling in or out of the canal. Don’t expect other boaters to notice that you’re trolling, either. Many of them don’t even fish, so it’s up to you to avoid any sorts of problems.
I hope you can take some of these tips. On those windy days when you can’t go out on the big waters, stay inside the canals and catch some fish. And remember, get your kids hooked on fishing and they won’t be able to afford drugs.
Capt. Steve “Pegleg” Phillips owns and operates Southern Charm Charters, with his wife Heather as occasional first mate. If you’re wondering why his friends call him Pegleg, stop in at Fishin’ Frank’s and meet him. For charter info, contact him at 678-787-4750 or through his Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2vesgVn.
