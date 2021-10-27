Every guide has a specialty, the one fish they love to catch more than any other. Most inshore guides specialize in trout, snook or redfish, and a few are tarpon diehards. The offshore guys also have their own specialties. Some love the bottom-dwelling grouper and snapper; others have a passion for speedy pelagics like kingfish and sailfish.
Any good guide can catch just about anything that swims by their boat. But their favorite will be the one they are best at.
My specialty is the apex predator in our waters: Sharks. Small, medium or large, it doesn’t matter to me — I love them all, from high-flying spinners and blacktips to fight-you-till-your-arms-fall-off bulls and hammerheads.
Shark fishing has been my passion since I was a teenager in the early 1980s, and I have grown to love and respect them more and more with each passing year. I have a lot to say about shark fishing, but only so much space available. So in this column, I’ll focus what I do most: Targeting fun-size sharks from a boat.
On the west coast of Florida, the options for shark-fishing gear and locations are endless. I’m going to tell you what I have found works best for me, and you can tweak it to fit your own needs.
My leaders for this style of fishing are always the same. I start with a 3-foot piece of No. 9 single-strand wire (120-pound test). Using haywire twists, at one end of the wire I attach a 150-pound barrel swivel and at the other end a Gamakatsu 8/0 4X octopus circle hook.
You can use multi-strand wire if you like, but do not skimp on your hooks and swivels. When a cheap hook straightens or a light swivel breaks in the middle of a battle, you can only blame yourself. J-hooks aren’t legal for shark fishing because they hook fish deeper, which can lead to more cutoffs and more injured fish.
I use two different rod and reel combos on all of my shark trips. For more advanced anglers, a 6500 size spinning reel spooled with 65-pound braid on an 8-foot Reaper tarpon rod gets the job done. I suggest a dual-drag reel (like a Shimano Baitrunner). I sometimes use 4/0 conventional reels spooled with 50-pound big game mono on 7-foot stand-up rods.
OK, now on to finding your prey and baiting them up — you know, the hard part.
Sharks can be found just about anywhere there is bait. Remember, bait for sharks can be anything that swims, ranging from threadfins to cownose rays and everything in between. If you spot a school of fish anywhere in the Harbor or off the beach, you can bet your bottom dollar there are sharks nearby.
If bait schools are scarce, you can chum up any of our inshore or offshore reefs with fresh or store-bought chum. Chumming sharks works well, though it is somewhat messy.
As far as what to put on your hook for bait, if it swims, sharks will eat it. But not everything that swims is legal to use. Your best bets are rays, jacks, bonito, mullet, ladyfish or barracuda. If you want to use anything else, check at MyFWC.com to make sure it’s legal.
If you are fishing around bait schools, try to catch whatever is schooled up, stick it on a hook and freeline it back out into the bait school — then hold on. If you have chosen to chum up one area, try using a chunk of one of the above listed baits. Soak it on the bottom or use a balloon to suspend it, making sure it’s in the chum line. This way you stand the best chance of getting a bite.
Make sure your reels are in free-spool with the clickers on (this is why I suggest Baitrunner reels rather than standard models — the twin drag feature lets the shark run without having to make rapid drag adjustments). When you get a run, let the fish take off 30 or more yards of line before you set the hook. This allows them to get all the bait, including the hook, in their mouth. Then come tight on the shark, and it’s “Game On!” Have fun.
If you are looking to get into shark fishing for the first time or just want to upgrade your equipment, go talk to Robert at Fishin’ Frank’s. I buy all my equipment there, and he will definitely set you up right.
And if you need more detail on the “how to’s” of local shark fishing, give me a call. I’ll be happy to help you out with your questions.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
