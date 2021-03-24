By Capt. Rex Gudgel
Southwest Florida is known as a fishing destination. But when most people think of Charlotte Harbor, they don’t think of fly fishing. Fly fishing is something you do on an icy mountain brook. But make no mistake: Our local waters are full of opportunity for the fly caster who wants to catch something besides trout in a stream.
Fly fishing is not hard to do, but, it can be challenging — and that’s part of the fun. Whether you are a true beginner or an advanced angler, if you haven’t dipped a fly in salt water before, you do have a few things to think about to get started.
You’ll need to gear up first, and you’ll need to choose tackle that will stand up to the rigors of marine conditions. Rods and reels that are made for the salty stuff are recommended. Anodized aluminum reels and rods made with salt-resistant components will hold up to this environment much better than freshwater models. If you brought a freshwater setup with you and want to use it, that’s fine. Just be extra diligent in the clean-up after each outing.
Size does matter. The 3- and 5-weights are sporting, but you’ll have a problem with landing larger fish. I suggest a balanced 6-, 7- or 8-weight set up. Balanced simply means that if you are fishing a 6-weight rod, you also have a 6-weight reel and a 6-weight line mounted on it. Now, which one is right? Let’s take a look.
Argument for the 6-weight: A 6 will cover a big part of the saltwater fishing we do along with any and all local freshwater fishing. Lighter tackle is a blast fighting and landing small to midsize fish such as seatrout, ladyfish, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, schoolie jacks, etc. Smaller reds and snook can be handled quite well on the 6 too.
Argument against the 6-weight: In windy conditions, it may be harder for you to cast (and it seems like it’s always windy). If you happen to hook up to a fish of a lifetime, you’re outgunned. Now, don’t get me wrong — you can fight and land big fish on lighter gear, but it’s not always a good choice. On the other end of the spectrum, a 6-weight may be too heavy for some of your freshwater adventures. It’s not nearly as much fun fighting smaller fish on heavier gear.
Argument for the 7-weight: It will cast slightly larger flies and handle the wind a little better than the 6. You will also take on larger fish with more confidence.
Argument against the 7-weight: It’s too beefy to be fun in most of our fresh water unless you are throwing bigger poppers for bass, and it still won’t handle the wind as well as I would like.
Argument for the 8-weight: This is our go-to inshore rod for daily use. It will cast any fly necessary for any inshore fish. The line weight is heavy enough to deal with the wind (within reason) when casting. The 8 is a great tool for fighting almost anything you may hook up inshore.
Argument against the 8-weight: The only problem is it’s too heavy for fresh water. And, it’s too light for big tarpon. 10, 11 and 12 weights will be needed for those guys — but that’s another column altogether!
We will keep the fly selection very simple. You’ll need baitfish patterns tied on No. 2 and No. 1 hooks. These will generally run from an inch to 3 inches long. Some names to ask for: Deceivers, Puglisis, DT variants and Clouser minnows.
The first three sink only by the weight of the hook, wet material and possibly a few wraps of lead tied on the hook beneath the outer material. The Clouser has lead dumbbell eyes that will drop the fly quickly into deeper water on a grass flat, or keep it down in the possibly turbulent water of the breakers on the beach.
A couple of topwater poppers in the same sizes should be added to your box and you are set. Any color might work, but top picks are white, chartreuse and white, chartreuse and pink (electric chicken), gray and white, tan and white.
Where to go fish? Pick up a rock, choose a direction and throw it. It’s very possible that it landed in water, and if that water isn’t in somebody’s pool, it’s probably fishable. Seriously, we have so much water in this state to fish it’s crazy.
Let’s start with the salt water. You can walk onto any public beach and find a spot to cast. Plan on walking as long as it takes to clear the crowds and give yourself some room. Watch your back cast, because people will walk right behind you not paying attention to your flying hook at all. Most fish will be within 30 feet of the sand. Targets here include mackerel, pompano, ladyfish, bluefish or jacks. You may even find a snook or a redfish.
To do a little wade fishing on a grassflat, check out places like Ponce De Leon Park in Punta Gorda or Indian Mound Park in Englewood. These and others offer up easy access and (at times) very good fishing. I’ve found them to fish best on incoming tides. Put on a pair of wading shoes to fend off the oyster shells and have some fun.
If you have a boat, you have the whole of Charlotte Harbor at your disposal. Running the beach or heading into the backcountry, your flyfishing opportunities are almost endless. Focus on areas where fish have a reason to be — some sort of cover or bait provides good reasons.
If bass, bream, cichlids, gar, baby tarpon, peacock bass or catfish interest you, then you can stop along any roadside canal or pond and start. Watch for traffic, fire ants and gators (listed in order of most to least dangerous).
Your best bet to have a non-frustrating beginning to this whole process would be to give me a call. Ask any questions you like. Take some casting lessons. Book a trip. I have all the gear, and can help you tremendously in this great new lifelong endeavor. But whether you choose to go with me or forge your own path, I have one final word of advice:
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
