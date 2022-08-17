Protecting fishing’s future involves introducing children. Consider your earliest memories. Do you recall that first fish with your father or grandfather? How about watching elders prepare for mysterious fishing adventures, wishing to join in? Then, finally, you’re invited. What a special day that was. You probably got about as much sleep as Christmas Eve.
These special family traditions shaped our futures. They undoubtedly left their imprint on our outdoor explorations. They inspired an appreciation of the outdoors, and in turn the desire to protect our natural resources. We’re thankful and fortunate for whoever was responsible for introducing us to fishing.
As with so many other things, the younger kids are exposed to the outdoors, the deeper its influence on their lives. Start them early, and it will be in their blood forever.
One critical consideration is to ensure those early experiences are joyful for them. First impressions are make-or-break opportunities. We never forget our first fishing trip or fish. If you blow that first shot, they may never want to go again. Choose conditions and times carefully to guarantee memorable experiences.
That doesn’t mean you have to get a boatload of fish. While vital to us, catching is not so important for them. Help them immerse into deeper awareness of their surroundings. Point out birds, animals, any disturbances that indicate life. Help them submerge into the natural habitats, experience the connection, and become an integral part of their surroundings. Fit in.
Listen carefully, and let the children determine what you do. They should dictate your pace on this shared adventure. Keenly go along with their interest and follow their leads. If they focus on dolphins, shift with them. When you can interest them in fishing, be sure they find action (and any action will do).
Keep it simple, silly — bread balls with cane poles catching bluegills in the local pond works. In salt water, try bait fishing with sabiki rigs. Let them go out to pre-catch your day’s baitfish. Explain how you will catch family dinner with their help.
Active involvement is everything to children. Let them help you unload the catch, then watch you cleaning and cooking what you’ve caught. Help them understand nature and where food comes from (a lot of people seem to think it just appears at the store). Let them help you clean the boat, and understand the need to maintain gear.
Keep in mind their brief attention span. To hold their interest, ask them questions and answer theirs as best you can. Chum up what’s available, then let them observe the feeding activity until they want to try actual fishing.
Kids today have a lot of digital options. If we don’t get them hooked before they get obsessed with the internet, we’ve lost them. Early discovery of fishing is crucial. Many are ready by three or four years old. Whenever they show an interest, it’s time to try short adventures.
Exposing children to fishing early connects them with outdoor activities. Support their exploration and bonding with natural surroundings. As their connection develops and deepens, explain stewardship and conservation. Help them understand they need to protect our natural resources, or it will disappear.
This is the key. They’ll protect what they love, but it’s up to us to instill that love in them. Most folks fighting to protect and preserve our natural resources discovered an appreciation for them early in life. We share while teaching, passing our customs to our future, creating precious memories for them and for ourselves.
How you introduce them is your choice, but you’ve got to do it. It’s critical we teach them to respect our outdoors and traditions. The values of conservation and necessity for stewardship are tools for safeguarding their future. This is our legacy to them and future generations forever, long after we are gone.
Many of today’s youngsters lack coaches to communicate these skills. Please offer to share our outside traditions with children every opportunity available (with parental permission, of course), and encourage your friends and fishing buddies to do the same. Time is precious and challenging to find, but the rewards fill our souls while shaping the future of our world.
If we don’t hook our children on fishing, there is no future for it! We’ve got to share our love of the outdoors with the next generation, or those who love only money will destroy it. You decide which it will be.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
