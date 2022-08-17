Kid with a fish

WaterLine file photo

9-year-old Jacob Pearson of Bismarck, N.D., caught this smoker kingfish while fishing with his grandparents off Venice.

 WaterLine file photo

Protecting fishing’s future involves introducing children. Consider your earliest memories. Do you recall that first fish with your father or grandfather? How about watching elders prepare for mysterious fishing adventures, wishing to join in? Then, finally, you’re invited. What a special day that was. You probably got about as much sleep as Christmas Eve.

These special family traditions shaped our futures. They undoubtedly left their imprint on our outdoor explorations. They inspired an appreciation of the outdoors, and in turn the desire to protect our natural resources. We’re thankful and fortunate for whoever was responsible for introducing us to fishing.


