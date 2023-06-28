This sandhill crane is one of the easiest birds to identify. Only one other bird walks upright and has a red cap (the exceedingly rare whooping crane, which is white instead of gray). In flight, the red head is harder to see, but you can tell them apart from herons quickly by body posture. Herons fly with their necks tucked into an S-curve; cranes hold their necks out straight. Cranes usually forage in open meadows or grassy areas rather than actually wading in the water.
Limpkins have seen a recent resurgence in their population, thanks to non-native apple snails providing an abundant food source. Although these birds were spotted along an open river bank, limpkins tend to prefer hiding in shadows during the day, feeding in the open at night. They also frequently call at night. If you live near fresh water and hear a woman screaming after dark, Google “limpkin call” before you dial 911.
The great egret (or American egret) is actually more closely related to the great blue heron than to any of the smaller egrets. It’s a serious predator as well, but not quite so adventurous an eater as the great blue and mainly takes fish and frogs. Identifying white wading birds is quite a challenge, and there are seven you might see in Southwest Florida. So, here’s your identification key to white wading birds: A great egret has a yellow bill, black legs and black feet. A snowy egret has a black bill with a yellow base, black legs and yellow feet. A cattle egret has a shorter yellow bill, yellow legs and yellow feet, and is almost always seen on dry land. A juvenile little blue heron has a grayish or bluish bill (sometimes with a dark tip), greenish legs and greenish feet. A white-phase reddish egret’s bill is dark or pink with dark tips, and dark legs and feet (this is a rare bird). A great white heron (the rare white form of the great blue heron) has a yellow or black and yellow bill, pale legs and pale feet. A white ibis has a down-turned orange bill, orange legs and orange feet.
A great blue heron with a banded water snake. At up to 54 inches, these are the second tallest birds in the United States (the endangered whooping crane can be over 60 inches high). However, in their environment, they are one of the most fearsome predators. They prey on fish and frogs, but also snakes, lizards, smaller birds, rats, rabbits and even young alligators. If these birds grew to 12 feet, they’d be eating our kids. Notice the bluish-gray body, tan neck, pale cheeks and dark cap.
Little blue herons were named poorly. First, they’re not herons — they’re in the genus Egretta, which makes them egrets. Second, we already had a bird called a great blue heron, which makes many people think that a little blue heron is just a baby great blue heron, which they are absolutely not. So, I’m going with slaty egret instead. Slaty egrets are dark as adults but spend their first year with white plumage. Around their first birthday, they start growing some dark feathers, and this piebald phase lasts a few months. It’s an attractive look, but it confuses many newer birders.
Reddish egrets are sometimes mistaken for slaty egrets (officially, little blue herons). While little blues may have a bit of purplish red on their neck and cheeks, they don’t have a solid rust-colored head and neck. Also, while it doesn’t really show in this image, reddish egrets have a much “fluffier” neck and chest. There are also behavioral differences. While little blues use a straightforward “stalk and stab” technique, reddish egrets often use their wings to shade potential prey. This may reduce glare and make it easier to aim, or it might hide the shadow of the bird’s head and neck.
Tricolor herons (again, really egrets because they’re in the genus Egretta) are among the easiest wading birds to identify. Their denim blue backs and white bellies give it away every time. I’m not sure if the third color is supposed to be the yellow on the bill and legs or the rusty blotches on the front of the neck. These are also the most graceful of our waders, with their long bills and more delicate features lending them a sculptural quality.
The downward curve of a white ibis’s bill is distinctive. This particular bird is only partially white because it’s still got a fair bit of its brown baby plumage. Its bill and legs are also still dull compared with the bright, almost fluorescent orange of an adult. Ibises sometimes forage alone and may be spotted in or near water, but most sightings are of flocks wandering around residential neighborhoods. These so-called “Florida chickens” are not too picky and will eat just about any small critter they can catch, but snakes seem to be a particular delicacy for them.
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
