Fishing is just like any other sport: The more you practice, the better and more knowledgeable you become. Practice does not make you perfect, but is does minimize the chances of that dreaded goose egg we all try to avoid on each trip. The name of our game is catching fish — and catching just one nice, bragging-size fish on a trip is usually the difference between winning and losing.
It is unfortunate that not all of us have been afforded the luxury of being able to be on the water, practicing our sport, on a daily basis. Heck, most of my friends find it nearly impossible to get out once a week or even once a month — work, kids, chores and all of life’s other time-demanders get in the way.
With this annoying lack of time that most of us have to endure, it’s a must that we acquire as much knowledge as possible during the precious and well-deserved hours we have on the water. And like with any other sport, the best way to attack the other team (that would be the fish, not the other guys out there fishing) is with a well-thought game plan.
Your game plan should be simple. If it’s too elaborate or covers too much ground, you’ll feel rushed and get confused — not a good way to learn anything. You need to make the most of your time. Each time you go fishing, take what you learned and add it to your next trip’s game plan. Before you know it, you will have a knowledge base that rivals that of some of the best guides in our area.
Your game plan should start with what you want to catch. Will it be snook, reds and trout? Grouper and snapper? Maybe even kings and cobia? There are a lot of fish out there, and they all need to be caught at least once.
After you choose your targets, you need to pick the area you would like to go get them. Google Earth and local Hot Spot maps are great places to look up potential places to explore. If you know you’re only going to have a couple hours to fish, pick a small area of interest — say, the northeast corner of Turtle Bay. The more time you have, the bigger the area you will be able to cover. Don’t get crazy, though — time flies when you’re out on the water.
Know your tides, especially if you’re going to be fishing shallow water. I use SaltwaterTides.com, but there are lots of other tide tables out there (including in this magazine). Use the one you’re most comfortable with.
Next, decide how you want to attack the chosen area. If you would like an easy day out, bring shrimp. Buy plenty, though, because everything eats shrimp — including lots of things you don’t want to catch. You could also throw the net for whitebait. It’s a lot of work, but the payoff could be huge.
If you really want to challenge yourself, you could go with my personal favorite: Artificial lures. Small soft plastic shadtails (3 to 4 inches) rigged on quarter-ounce jigheads will catch any fish in the Harbor, except maybe big sharks.
Don’t forget to think of safety. Is your boat up to Coast Guard standards? Does someone know where you are going to be for the day? I personally never go on a trip without my beautiful and loving wife knowing what area I will be targeting for the day. If I go missing, at least she’ll know where to send help (if she decides I’m worth looking for, that is).
With your game plan in hand, you will be able to go into battle with a little more confidence. You know where you’re going to fish, what you’re going to fish for and what bait you’ll be using.
Even if your plan isn’t working out quite like you hoped, stick with it unless it becomes unsafe. Win, lose or draw, you will end each trip a more educated fisherman than when you started. Keep track of each trip so you can remember what worked and what didn’t, and update your plan each time you get lucky enough to have a day on the water.
Also, if your game plan is a winning one, be sure to send any pictures of the other team (the fish, remember?) to us at WaterLineWeekly@gmail.com. We love to see our teammates winning the game.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
