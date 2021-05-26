We have not had much rain around the area lately, and it’s starting to show. Take a look at local retention ponds and flood-control areas while you’re driving around. A lot of them are standing empty, or nearly so. If you’re a freshwater fisherman, it might look a bit depressing to see bare mud where all that fishy-looking water used to be — but it’s a blessing in disguise.
Here in Southwest Florida, we have sharply defined wet and dry seasons. OK, in some years, we have sharply defined wet and dry seasons. El Niño conditions monkey around with that, leading to wetter dry seasons. And some years, the rains get off to a later start (it’s looking like this might be one of them, thanks to El Niño’s counterpart, La Niña).
When it’s raining, this is a wet place. The ground in most areas get saturated pretty quickly when water is falling from the sky daily. Before development, this water accumulated and then slowly flowed off the flat land. This so-called sheet flow can still be seen in some preserved areas, such as Babcock-Webb WMA and RV Griffin Reserve.
Since people tend not to like having a yard that’s flooded for months at a time, we instead divert all that water as runoff. Some goes quickly to the rivers or the Harbor, but a lot of it sticks around in retention ponds and similar structures for quite a while after the rainy season is over.
While these bodies of water are not intended as fish habitat, of course fish do end up moving in — at least, while there’s enough water to support them. In years when the dry season extends well into the warm season, these spots end up losing a lot of water. In fact, they sometimes lose all their water. Naturally, that means they lose all their fish too. (Except for armored suckermouth catfish, which have a fascinating adaptation for survival. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3yz7q2F.)
As anglers, we usually want to catch reasonably sized fish, so it makes sense for us to focus our efforts on permanent water. Temporary ponds that dry up frequently are not good places to find bigger fish. For them, you really want to wet a line in areas that provide suitable habitat all the time.
A shrinking pond is an excellent opportunity. The birds know it instinctively. Witness all the waders that will crowd into a drying pond, squabbling over the hapless tadpoles and crayfish and minnows that are running out of places to go. Avoid these; you need more water since your prey is larger.
As the water dries up and retreats from the banks, it’s trouble for the fish. Not only are there fewer places to go, there are also a lot fewer places to hide. Baitfish get eaten quickly, but then with food supplies low, competition among larger fish gets intense. Not so great for them, but if you want to catch a bunch of fish, you sure can.
So, what we should be doing now is as much exploration as possible. The spots that are all dried up? Cross them off the list. The spots that are shrinking but still holding fairly deep water? Break out a rod and start casting. It’s the hottest bite of the year.
One last suggestion: Don’t wait. The long-term forecast seems to think rains are just around the corner, perhaps starting as soon as this weekend.
While it will take a bit for ponds to refill (the ground is parched and it’s going to soak most of the first rains up quickly), once we’re a couple weeks into the rainy season you’ll have lost not only the opportunity to capitalize on competing fish but also the ability to identify at a glance which ponds are likely to be fruitful and which are not. Now go on — git!
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.