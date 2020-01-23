We’re having an odd winter, even for Florida. Temperatures have been mostly springlike, with just brief interludes of chillier weather. While this is great for snowbirds who come here to escape the cold, and I’m sure it’s boosting our tourism numbers, it’s playing havoc with our regular wintertime fishing pattern.
I’ve observed that most major cold fronts occur a couple days before or after a new or full moon. Last week we saw fishing conditions that we almost May-like. A couple days before the new moon (which is Friday, Jan. 24), we saw overnight low temperatures close to freezing.
Colder weather usually makes our fish transition to the river mouths and canals. They do this because those areas provide thermal refuges — waters that warm up faster and cool down slower. Deeper water and darker bottoms make a huge difference.
That means that in winter, the best fishing spots are usually in the upper Harbor. Owners of canalfront property are often delighted by sheepshead, mangrove snapper and black drum they can catch off their own docks and seawalls. Underwater fish lights are often crowded by dozens of snook and small tarpon all night long.
But since the weather has been warm, the fish have been in some very weird places. For example, we’ve been getting reports of snook not just on the flats but out on the beaches. Sheepshead have been very much hit or miss in a lot of the areas that are normally dead-on reliable. And whitebait, which should be in the Ten Thousand Islands right now, have been schooling in the Gulf and even the Harbor.
This all happens because fish don’t use a calendar to tell what time of year it is. They go by water temperature and photoperiod (day length). Obviously, our warm spell hasn’t changed the length of the days, but that just leads to more confusion for the fish. Imagine if you look over at your clock and it says 11 a.m. — but then you look out your window and you see stars in the sky. Is it night or day? Conflicting inputs are very befuddling.
What we need is some seasonal weather, and looking at the 10-day forecast, it seems like we may be getting exactly that. Hopefully, this recent cold front, followed by a week or so of nights in the low 50s and days in the mid 70s, will bring more fish to the upper Harbor and get them acting right again.
Aside from that, what should our winter fishing look like? Well, for one thing, shrimpy. As I mentioned, the whitebait is supposed to south of us right now. That means fish are eating other things. Pinfish and other small fish fill some of that need, but a lot of fishy bellies get filled with shrimp in winter. Using them for bait when the fish are already more focused on eating them just makes sense.
Another aspect of winter fishing is timing. On a warm day, it makes sense to hit the water at first light. Fish will be active and ready to start the day. In summer, it’s often the best time to fish, since the hot sun will be beating down soon.
But on a chilly day, the fish aren’t so quick to get going at dawn. Remember, cold is relative to where you are, not where you’re from. I know that 50 degrees isn’t cold in Minnesota — but it’s cold here, and here is where all of our fish are from. On a day like that, your best fishing times are late mornings through late evening. Let the water warm up a bit and you’ll find they’re probably more willing to eat. (By the way, that doesn’t apply to fishing on Gulf reefs, where temperatures don’t fluctuate much during the day.)
Is winter here to stay for a while? Maybe you’re mistaking me for Miss Cleo. Read your own tarot cards, because I definitely don’t know. We’ve had years where a warm early winter transitioned right into an early spring. Other warm winters have been followed by Arctic chill and cold fronts well into May. All I can tell you is we’ll get what we get, and if that weather seems odd to us, the fish will probably think so too.
