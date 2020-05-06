Because we had issues figuring out where we would park the RV, we opted to increase the size of our concrete driveway slab and park the RV up in front of the house. That works very well. Now, if I can just figure out how to get the cover up and over the RV, we’ll have it made.
Whether it was the weight of the RV or simply the size of it, we had a tough time finding a good spot we could park the RV when we were not using it. We opted for a bigger concrete slab next to the one we had so we could leave it up in front of the house. We would have preferred to build a carport-type structure, but there’s a tree in the way and we really didn’t want to take it down. Besides, the electrical lines that run to the house are in the way.
A few months back we bought an amazingly strong but lightweight cover for the RV. But to this day, I can’t figure out how to get the cover on top of the RV. Between those electrical wires to the house and an antenna that stands up just high enough to be annoying, I’m struggling to figure this out. There is no ladder on the back of the RV I can climb up, nor do I have a ladder big enough to get to the top of the RV.
But as always, I have come up with a new plan that just might do the trick. If this works, I will be happy to share some pics once I complete the task. Here’s the thought: The RV stands 12 feet tall, but with the AC units on top, I estimate I need at least to be able to go up 14 feet in order to get the cover in place.
My plan is to get two 1.5-inch heavy PVC pipes per side that equal 11 feet in length. I will join those two pieces with a coupler, making it stronger than one solid 11-foot piece. I will put a cap on the end of one of the pipes to keep it from damaging the cover.
Then, we’ll find the back corners of the cover, put the pipes up in the corner of the cover on each side, and hoist the cover to the top of the RV. Then we’ll slowly walk the cover to the back of the RV. If we can hold the cover high enough, it should clear the AC, the TV antenna and the satellite antenna.
Now, this may sound like we’re doing this the redneck way. But I priced ladders to reach the top of the RV, and those things are close to the price of the cover. For less than 15 bucks, I can get the PVC and see if this will work. What do I have to lose?
The nice part is portability. I can take the PVC apart and store it underneath the RV in case we want to use the cover somewhere on the road. Is it the easiest way to do this? Probably not. It is the most cost-efficient way to do it? If it works, absolutely.
I’m testing it this week. Whether it does or doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know. As always, I’m happy to share my good fortunes and failures with all of you. If it works, a photo of the covered RV will be included in the next column. Until then, stay safe.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.