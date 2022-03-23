By Capt. Van Hubbard
How do we introduce children to the outdoor world? First, they have short attention spans and must stay entertained. If they don’t have fun, they’ll remember; so be sure they enjoy these first memories if you want them to go again. What you’re going to do should be determined before you set out, so take some time to make a game plan. Consider the kids’ ages and any previous experience they already have. It’s not about catching a big one — it’s all about fun!
I’ve done this many times, so here are some of my proven winners. I’m just meeting many of my younger guests, so first I take a few minutes to get acquainted. What does she like? How much time do I have to get her hooked on our great outdoors? What’s catching her eye as we start out? Is she fascinated by the ride? Birds? Dolphins? Once I know what she’s interested in, we can explore her interests.
When you start them out fishing, look for action. Any action works. We are after fish of any size or shape. Unusual species — toothy lizardfish, colorful squirrelfish, whiskery catfish — actually excite kids more than the fish we consider trophies.
Explain the gear, if they are intrigued by it. Forget what you think is important; let them take the lead. Size doesn’t matter to younger kids. If you can sabiki a bunch of smaller fish, that will entertain a younger child better than anything else. Cherish that huge smile as he sees multiple fish on his line. Be sure to have the camera ready, and don’t miss the first ones.
Don’t push them. Allow the trip to proceed at their pace, not yours. I personally encourage adults to sit back and watch so I can concentrate on entertaining our special guests. This is an introduction, and it needs to go well so they’ll want to come back for more.
Any time the kids are bored, it’s time to try something new. The things we take for granted are new to them. If there are no birds or dolphins around, let them walk along the beach searching for shark teeth, digging sand fleas, watching sandpipers — anything that catches their attention, even briefly. Then move on.
Try riding into the backcountry, if your boat can handle it. Let the kids steer the boat (with your supervision, of course). Pole around and show kids how quiet nature is. Then point out the bird sounds, jumping mullet, hermit crabs in the grass — whatever is around.
If you can catch them fish, that’s great, but fishing is much more than catching. Manatees are a big deal. You can talk with them about these huge mammals and explain that they have to come up to breathe, and that they only eat plants, not children.
If your guests are teenagers, you’re facing a different challenge. Starting kids out early is much easier, but if you can get a teenager to look past her cellphone, you can show her a new world. Encourage her to take photos to share with friends. You can open her eyes by utilizing what she’s already are into. Follow her leads, and keep trying until you get a smile.
Then follow that path. It can be about fishing, but you may want to wander around before you break out the rods. Give her a chance to see what’s out there first. If the catching is slow, explain how the reel works and show her how to cast. As with younger kids, you have a only short window of opportunity to get teens hooked. Don’t stay on anything they don’t like for too long.
Much of this also works with older kids of any age. If you want to introduce others to the outdoors, take it a step at a time and keep the experience positive. I was a very slow learner, but taking kids has taught me so much, opening my eyes to new worlds I had taken for granted. The joy of a younger child’s smiles are truly priceless memories to be held forever.
Once we instill the joys of the great outdoors in their impressionable minds, the kids will want to do it more. That’s a good thing — they’re the future protection of wild places and things. We all work to protect what we love.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
