Over the past two months, I have experimented with some wacky rig fishing and other techniques that are not really suited for baitcasting tackle. I’ve never been much for spinning rigs, but I decided it was time to broaden some horizons and start looking at some different ways to catch bass.
Actually, I do have one spinning rod. I use it to fish a drop-shot rig in clear water, and I have produced numerous bass this way. The sad part is, I have not used it in quite some time. It has laid in the bottom of the boat for four years without seeing much daylight — but that is about to change.
The drop-shot is a weighted rig, but it’s very different from a Carolina or Texas rig. With a Carolina rig, you put on a heavy weight followed by a leader back to the bait. In a Texas rig, a bullet weight sits right in front of the bait (free-sliding or pegged in place).
By contrast, the drop-shot has a hook tied on first where you rig your bait, followed by a leader with the weight tied to the very end. This allows the bait to fall quickly but stay elevated from the bottom. You can set the gap between weight and bait as long or short as you would like, depending on the vegetation or bottom structure you’re fishing.
I’ve been playing with wacky rigs since the start of this year. I had to borrow a friend’s spinning rod because I simply do not have another one to tie this rig on. I’ve had some success with this in the early going, and it’s something that I am now including in my arsenal — which will require more spinning tackle.
If you aren’t familiar with the wacky rig, it’s nothing more than a weedless hook right through the middle of the body of a senko or trick worm. It falls very slowly since there’s no weight. I can skip it up under docks and get after those bass that do not want to be found.
Both the drop-shot and wacky rigs are going to see more use on my boat. But in order to do that, I need some new equipment. A couple of rods are in the works from my friends over at Reaper Rods, and I went and picked up a couple new spinning reels down at Bass Pro Shops. I should have the rods this weekend, which will give me two days to practice with them and get them dialed in the way I want them to work.
As you can see, I hate to retie baits, but each of these rods has a unique characteristic to them. The drop-shot is a lighter rod and can be much shorter, depending on where you are fishing. The wacky rod needs to have a very flexible tip to shoot or skip that bait under the docks, but also has to have some backbone to get bass out of those areas. A stiffer rod will allow you a good hookset and get that bass moving your way.
These spinning outfits will also see use fishing some smaller plastics in the post-spawn season, because casting those lighter baits doesn’t go well with a baitcaster. For small plastics I like a longer rod that I can get a good sweeping hookset with. I want a lighter tip on a medium heavy action rod so that I can still fight those bass out of heavy cover.
For all these types of techniques to work effectively, quality spinning equipment is obviously best. Reaper Rods and Lew’s reels have me covered. The line can be a bit tricky with each of these rigs though. For drop-shotting, I prefer a light line: 10-pound test fluorocarbon is about right. I’m generally using small hooks and baits, so the light line is essential in real clear water.
For wacky rigging I move to braid and throw a 30-pound line. This gives me good feel, a slow fall (because braid will float), but enough strength that if a bass winds around a dock post, I can still effectively work it out without breaking off. Finally, a heavier fluorocarbon line is used on the long-casting small bait set up. I’m usually fishing this in cover, so light line isn’t appropriate.
If you aren’t utilizing spinning rigs in your bass-fishing arsenal, you may be leaving some catches behind. Once I started doing this more often at the start of this year, I have caught bass I know I would have missed with other techniques. Having more options available will only enhance your chances of catching bass. You owe it to yourself to at least give these methods a try. You may like the results you see.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
