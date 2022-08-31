Kid with a redfish

WaterLine file photo

Traycen Lynch caught and released this Harbor redfish.

 WaterLine file photo

If you’ve been around the area for a while, you’ve probably heard of Red October. If you haven’t, it’s the belief that October is the month the Harbor loads up with big redfish from the Gulf. While it’s true-ish, you have to remember that redfish don’t have calendars, so some years it’s earlier or later.

The redfish schools seem to show up earliest in a few predictable places. Two of the best-known are the Turtle Bay bar and the area between Pirate Harbor and Burnt Store.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments