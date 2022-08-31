If you’ve been around the area for a while, you’ve probably heard of Red October. If you haven’t, it’s the belief that October is the month the Harbor loads up with big redfish from the Gulf. While it’s true-ish, you have to remember that redfish don’t have calendars, so some years it’s earlier or later.
The redfish schools seem to show up earliest in a few predictable places. Two of the best-known are the Turtle Bay bar and the area between Pirate Harbor and Burnt Store.
Reds used to appear on these spots by mid-September, but for the past six or eight years, the reports have been coming about a month early. I don’t know if they’re actually showing up sooner or maybe it’s just there are more eyeballs on the water and more loose lips at the dock.
When fishing the flats or along the shoreline, look for mullet if you can find them. The redfish have been following them around, as they usually are. Mullet aren’t predators, but they disturb a lot of small crabs, shrimp, fish and other potential redfish prey as they root around the mud. Redfish seem to be aware of this and will often be found around schools of feeding mullet. You might also catch a snook or two.
Most of our schooling reds have been big — 30 inches and over. If your goal is a slot fish for the table, you’ll probably be better off skipping the schools and fishing mangrove pockets, creek mouths and docks.
Finding redfish is just the first step. You still have to get them to eat. Natural baits are easy to use and generally work very well. Although you can use freshly caught baitfish or store-bought shrimp, I suggest chunks of cut pinfish or ladyfish. The scent of cutbait seems to be almost irresistible to a hungry redfish, though you have to put up with an occasional catfish or little shark snarfing your hook.
If you’re using natural bait, consider using inline circle hooks. Schooling redfish are competing with each other for food, and they often swallow baits very quickly. We’re not doing the fish any favors if we gut-hook them. Too many gut-hooked fish die, even if you don’t try to remove the hook and kill them with amateur surgery.
Inline (the package might say tournament or non-offset) circle hooks do a great job of hooking fish in the lip rather than down deep, so they’re an excellent tool for conservation. However, you do have to remember that if you try to set the hook, it will just pop out of the fish’s mouth. Just let the line come tight and reel. You can get circle hook jigheads as well.
To avoid unwanted bycatch, you can switch to artificial lures. While there are almost unlimited options (just scan the walls of any tackle shop), there are two that can be amazingly productive in late summer and early fall.
Spoons are perhaps the best and most universal lure in the world. They’re simple, but the flash they create imitates a baitfish better than just about anything else, including the ultra-realistic lures that are currently so popular. Think about what a fish sees, not what a fisherman sees.
Although the half-ounce size is the most popular all-round choice, smaller versions (eighth- and quarter-ounce) are going to catch more redfish right now. There are huge numbers of smaller baitfish in the Harbor, and a smaller spoon matches the size of those baits much better.
Flats-style spoons, made of thinner metal and with a single (usually weedless) hook, are the ideal choice. You can work them fast or crawl them slowly across the bottom. Gold is far and away the most popular color, though others will also catch fish.
My other favorite lure is a shad-tail soft plastic bait. It can be a ready-made swimbait or a bait you put on a jighead. Like a flats spoon, these lures can be worked fast or slow, allowing you to figure out the exact retrieve the fish are looking for (here’s a hint, though: It’s probably slow this time of year).
A big advantage of soft plastic lures is they can be soaked in scent attractants. Menhaden oil, WD-40, garlic or anise sprays, Pro-Cure, coffee grounds — whatever you think will give your bait a little added appeal and also cover up your human stink.
Whatever method you use to catch them, it’s important to put as much effort into making sure they swim away healthy — especially the big breeder-stock fish that start showing up inshore around this time.
Use heavy enough to tackle to keep the fights short. If it takes you more than two minutes from the time you set the hook until the fish is in hand, you need heavier gear. Light tackle is fun, but save it for when the water is cooler and holds more oxygen.
After you get your trophy photos, take a moment to revive the fish. Hold it by the lower lip and move it forward (not back and forth, not side to side) in the water until it fights back enough to be hard to hold onto.
If it won’t revive within a few minutes, put it in your livewell and run the pump. Just remember that possession of oversize or over-bag-limit reds is illegal, and a fish in your livewell is definitely in your possession. Be ready to explain your situation if necessary, and don’t move the boat with such a fish in the well. (And don’t do it at all if you’re not willing to take the citation in case the officer doesn’t believe you.)
This is a turning point in Southwest Florida fishing. We’re on the downward side of summer, and the action should continue to improve with the weather — at least, we hope it well. And hope is never a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.