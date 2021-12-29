So you’re new here. Welcome to our little corner of paradise. You’ve probably heard that we have pretty good fishing here. Well, it’s true. But it’s also true that getting really good at catching them can take years.
Don’t let that scare you. Everybody starts at the beginning. How fast you learn depends on how well you pay attention to your teachers — both the human ones and the ones with fins. Before you can start those lessons, though, you need to take the first step: Getting the basic equipment. For this example, I’m assuming you want to do some general inshore fishing for snook, redfish, trout, sheepshead, flounder and other moderately sized species.
Naturally, you need a rod and reel. You’ll also need fishing line and a small assortment of terminal tackle. Every one of these items is available in dozens (or thousands) of different types. A bit of guidance in choosing the right pieces for your Southwest Florida tackle setup can save you not only a lot of wasted time but a decent chunk of cash. So let’s get started.
Most local anglers use spinning tackle rather than spincasting or baitcasting gear. There are very few salt-ready spincasting reels, and spinning reels are much easier to learn than baitcasting reels. Plus, spinning gear is more versatile, especially in casting with the lighter baits that we often use here.
Your most basic need is a rod. A lot of newbies seem to be under the impression that saltwater fishing requires a surf-casting rod 10 to 14 feet long. Although those do have a place, it’s on the Atlantic coast — not here. Instead, you’re going to be shopping for a rod about 7 feet long, rated for something like 8- to 17-pound or 10- to 20-pound line.
You can find rods that meet these requirements at prices of $15 to $500. I always advise true beginners to start off cheap. That way, if it turns out fishing isn’t for them, they’re not out too much (I know — how could someone not like fishing? It happens.) Just don’t expect it to last very long.
For those who have fished up north but need to get into the swing of things down here, I recommend looking into rods around the $100 to $150 price point. These will have higher-quality hardware, a better feel and better warranties — well worth the money if you know you’ll be using the rod on a regular basis.
Of course, you can spend more, but no matter what you pay, you can’t buy something that is guaranteed to last forever. Titanium guides don’t rust, but eventually even top-quality cork will crumble and high-dollar finishes will craze or flake.
No matter what you buy, put the rod in your hand and get a feel for it before you commit. If you can, hang some weights on the tip and put some pressure on it. Every rod is different. The more comfortable you are with the rod, the more likely you are to be happy with it.
As with rods, there are many different options in reels. You’ll find reels in a wide variety of sizes, suited to everything from panfish to tarpon. Your size choice partly depends on your line choice. If you’re planning to use braid — a good choice for beginners or those who are used to using it — a 2500 or 3000 size reel is ideal. If you want to go old-school and stick with monofilament, a 4000 size is better because the bigger spool will hold more line.
As with rods, an inexpensive model is best for beginners. Be aware that it’s not going to last long — salt water is hard on reels. Moving up to better reels, there are a lot of options in the $80 to $200 range that will offer smoother drags and better corrosion resistance. If you can, put the reel and rod together before buying. Some just feel “right” (and some just don’t).
Rinse your rod and reel after every trip. Salt and sand in the air will affect your gear even if you don’t make a single cast on a particular day — and yes, corrosion happens to even top-shelf equipment. Lack of simple maintenance is the leading cause of premature tackle failure.
Saltwater fish are all huge, right? Nope. Most of the fish we catch range from a half-pound to 5 pounds. Yes, there are bigger ones out there, but for general fishing, it’s rare to hook anything larger than 10 pounds. You don’t need to spool up with 50-pound line. If you’re using braid, 15- or 20-pound is more than sufficient.
For mono, I go lighter: 12-pound test is my recommendation. If you’re trying to choose between braid or mono, here’s an easy test: Unless you really want to use mono, go with braid. It’s a bit more expensive, but it lasts far longer.
Now you need to get some tackle box basics. A leader is necessary to fend off cut lines from toothy fish and all the various sharp things in the water (oyster shells, pilings, etc.) Some guys swear by fluorocarbon, but you can save a few bucks with monofilament. Get a spool of 30-pound test, which is generally thick enough to resist sharp snook gills but still light enough to go unnoticed by most fish.
To attach your leader, you can use a double uni knot. If you don’t know that knot, it’s a good idea to learn it, but you can get started by using a barrel swivel to attach the leader and main line. Even then, learning to tie the single uni knot is almost necessary. The standard and improved clinch knots often slip when tied in braid or heavier mono, and it’s heartbreaking to lose a good fish to a failed knot.
If you want to use artificial lures, they can be effective here. However, I always suggest that you start with natural baits. Artificials are almost always a handicap, and it’s better to catch a few before you make it more difficult to get bit.
With that in mind, you’ll need hooks. Keep it simple, though. Match the hooks to the bait you use, not the fish you’re after. A 1/0 short-shanked live bait hook is a good all-rounder for live shrimp or smaller baitfish. A longer-shanked baitholder, also in 1/0, is great for keeping a frozen shrimp from falling off the hook. You’ll add more specialty hooks as you go, but these are where I’d begin.
A couple styrofoam popping corks are good to have. Pick your size based on your eyesight — the worse, the bigger. A float acts as a strike indicator and keeps your bait off the bottom where fish can see it. A popping cork goes one better and also makes noise to attract fish to you.
The last items are weights. You’ll need egg sinkers in half-ounce and one-ounce. These are for fishing in stronger current or for those times when you need to keep a bait on the bottom (for example, black drum, flounder and whiting tend to look down for their food). You’ll also want some 3/0 splitshot sinkers, which are used to fish bottom in light current or to add weight to keep a shrimp under a cork down where you want him.
And now you’re properly outfitted and ready to begin learning. The tackle shop where you’re buying your gear should be able to offer some helpful tips to get you started actually catching a few fish. Welcome to the club.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
