Fish on

WaterLine photo by Kimball Beery

Les reels in his catch from the beach at Gasparilla Island State Park, on the south end of the island.

 WaterLine photo by Kimball Beery

There are days during the summer doldrums when we feel lazy. Kayak fishing can seem like too much work on a hot day. On days like this, we park our kayaks and head to a local pass or beach.

This time of year, thunderstorms are a regular afternoon spoiler. Yes, there are days when cloud cover and a breeze make mid-day kayak fishing comfortable, but early mornings and late afternoons are still your best option. It’s handy to be near some shelter when that afternoon storm appears.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments