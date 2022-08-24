There are days during the summer doldrums when we feel lazy. Kayak fishing can seem like too much work on a hot day. On days like this, we park our kayaks and head to a local pass or beach.
This time of year, thunderstorms are a regular afternoon spoiler. Yes, there are days when cloud cover and a breeze make mid-day kayak fishing comfortable, but early mornings and late afternoons are still your best option. It’s handy to be near some shelter when that afternoon storm appears.
We don’t own a beach cart to carry chairs, umbrellas, coolers, a dozen rods and an aerated bait bucket. So for us, going from kayak to beach requires swapping terminal tackle and reducing the gear that comes along on our hike. We carry day packs or shoulder bags for a few necessities as we wander the beach, and we dress in quick-dry stuff — cooling off in the water feels great.
Now if you are willing to make the gear investment, beach cart type fishing is great for a family group. You can certainly carry a lot more stuff. You just set up camp someplace and fish there, hoping something hungry swims by. Our way involves more exercise but you’ve got to pack lighter.
One of our favorite destinations is Gasparilla Island State Park. This state park, situated on the southern tip of Gasparilla Island south of the village of Boca Grande, features Boca Grande Pass with its historic lighthouse. Primarily known for its amazing tarpon fishery in the spring and early summer, this big pass is the main connection between Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. Billions of gallons of water flow through here daily.
There’s a lot more happening year-round at Boca Grande Pass than tarpon. Snook, redfish, pompano, permit, trout, black drum, bonnethead sharks and whiting are common catches here. In the winter months, sheepshead take center stage around the rocks and pilings near the old phosphate docks. Parking here is close to the water, which means you don’t have far to haul a cooler — making it possible to invite your catch home for dinner.
West of the lighthouse, beach fishing can be exceptional. The old pier to the north creates structure that’s worth the walk. Wading out helps land a cast near the concrete rubble. Another obvious spot is the southwestern point where jetty rocks mark the channel. An eddy forms here on falling tides that delivers beach bait southward into the channel.
Beach erosion can expose rocks along the pass south of the lighthouse. It’s tricky to fish a lure or bait around these rocks, but that’s where the fish are. Walking east from here, the beach drops off to deep water quickly as you approach the old phosphate dock. This is a good stretch to fish during a falling tide. Let your lure or bait tumble with the current rather than trying to hold bottom in this area.
These days, signs keep folks from wandering onto the grounds of a private condominium development but there’s still plenty of public shoreline to fish in the state park. Swimming is prohibited in the pass, which is another plus for anglers in this area.
As wandering beach anglers, we don’t carry live bait in an aerated bait bucket. Our alternative is to dry-pack our shrimp. Soak a towel in bait bucket water, then wring it out. Spread the shrimp out on the towel, then fold it in half. Put the towel full of shrimp into a plastic bag, then put that bag in another bag with an ice pack. This assemblage goes into our pack next to a cold beverage. The shrimp will live for hours and get frisky when they warm up on your hook.
The lightest way to pack for beach hiking and fishing is to bring only lures. We primarily use jigs with soft tails to keep our packs light. If we find ourselves needing bait, we often use Gulp lures. Lately, though, we have had good results with Fishbites as a tipper on a jig. This stuff starts off dry, so it can’t leak in your pack. When it gets wet, it spreads scent like bait. All that’s left is a fabric mesh to cut off the hook.
So, if you find a day when loading, launching, reloading and cleaning up just isn’t going to make it onto the schedule, leave the kayak at home. Instead, hike and fish your way along one of our local beaches. It’s good exercise, and you might even find a couple shark teeth.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
