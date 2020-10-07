For those of you that don’t know my passion for fishing, let me tell you this: It’s very real. It’s also a big part of why we became RV owners in the first place. Having our RV as my home for extended periods of time during tournaments has made what I do that much more enjoyable.
When I competed in various fishing trails, the one thing that I always hated about traveling is the fact we always had to stay in hotels. I don’t mind doing it once in a while, but when I have the opportunity, I prefer to stay in the RV. When you start racking up hotel and restaurant bills every couple months (especially with rates being what they are to some of the places we fish), it can cost as much as an RV payment.
It’s not just money. Staying in the RV offers me so many things that I don’t have when I stay in a hotel. I can cook my own meals, watch from our satellite TV, or simply just relax inside the coach with my stuff. It makes life on the road so much more comfortable. Although, I do save quite a bit of money by not eating out. My wife helps greatly in this area prepares some meals for me to take along. Store it in the refrigerator or freezer, heat and eat — bam, I’m done and moving on.
Not to mention, I’m sleeping in a bed that didn’t have a stranger in it the night before. Besides, my bed is much more comfortable than most hotel beds. I do have a friend that travels with me and competes as a non-boater in our professional fishing trail. That makes it a little easier as well to have someone to hang out with while on the road. Fortunately, it’s a good-sized RV, and the couch folds out into a bed which works great for my partner.
When my wife and I take the RV for our club tournament, she has a place to go and “hide out” away for from guys when they get together to tell fishing lies (oops, I mean stories). She loves the fact that we can simply have our place to go back to and relax with the comfort and space of being at home, with everything we need at our fingertips.
I remember one place that we stayed in a few years back. We expected to have all the pots and pans that we needed to do some cooking and stay away from restaurant food. Not so much.
While it was an efficiency, it had no cookware, no plates and no silverware. I guess they expected us to travel fully stocked, which I thought was pretty comical. Except it wasn’t, because by the time we discovered the problem, it was time to cook something. Needless to say, we ended up going out to eat that night, then buying some cheap cookware the next day. No real savings there.
I have a few travel tournaments coming up in the very near future, and I’ll be booking my stays right at the boat ramp. A trip up to Bainbridge, Ga., is scheduled for 10 days in November. After that it will be home for a few days of laundry and repacking before I head down to Lake Okeechobee for another five days of fishing fun.
All in all, it will be a busy time — but it will be an easy stay because the boat ramp is part of the RV park where I’ll stay. How convenient is that? Yes, the RV does make traveling much easier and more enjoyable for my wife and me. Going on a trip, but taking home along with you: You just can’t beat that.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
