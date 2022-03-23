Here’s a scenario: You’re out fishing the docks on the inside of Gasparilla Island, trying to find a good snook or two. You lose a couple fish to the pilings before you hook into a monster. After muscling her away from the structure, you get her to the boat and pose for a quick photo before releasing her carefully.
Then, five seconds after you let her go, a bottlenose dolphin pops up 15 feet from the boat and tosses your just-released snook into the air. A second dolphin appears out of nowhere and the two play catch with your fish for a minute or two before one finally eats her.
Try to not feel too badly. You’re not the first angler to lose a released fish to Flipper. In fact, sometimes it can be hard to keep your fish out of the dolphins’ jaws. When it’s ladyfish or jacks, most anglers don’t mind too much. But if they’re grabbing your over-slot snook or out-of-season gag grouper, people get upset.
It’s completely understandable. However, try looking at it from the dolphin’s point of view. You’re offering an easy-to-catch meal. They’re too smart to not take advantage of it.
Besides, humans often encourage such behavior. Certain charter guides have been known to encourage anglers to feed “trash fish” to dolphins. They use it as a photo op and tip generator. But then these same guides get angry when the dolphin takes a gamefish. Hey, to a dolphin, they’re all fair game.
Regular Joe boaters and anglers have also been guilty of the same practice, though it’s more to impress the grandkids than snag a bigger payday. If you have ever fed a dolphin anything, you’re part of the problem. Stop it!
Understanding the problem is fairly simple. Coming up with a good solution is harder. Dolphins are intelligent and persistent. Really, the only way to avoid them is to leave and fish elsewhere. If you don’t go too far, sometimes they’ll follow you.
I have been known to temporarily stash a snook in the livewell to shuttle it to safer waters. Please be aware that this is technically illegal, but I felt that it was “morals over laws” at that point. If you choose to do this, be prepared to explain your actions to a law enforcement officer and possibly a judge.
There are certain areas where dolphins are likely to hector you. The Placida trestles are a prime spot. Here, dolphins will cruise up and down the timber, spending a few minutes with each boat until they figure out who knows how to fish. If they pick you, just stop fishing until they move on.
If you’re one of those lucky people who seems to have Flipper show up no matter where you fish, you probably curse your luck. Don’t — it’s not fate, it’s the sound of your boat. Dolphins know a good thing when they hear it, and your boat probably has an auditory signature similar to one of the boats that regularly feeds them. Switching to a different boat (or maybe just a different motor) may be the only way to fix it.
Much of dolphin behavior is learned from other dolphins, and mothers who have learned to eat anglers’ fish pass that habit on to their calves. That will continue so long as fishermen provide dolphins with fish, either by intent or by accident. Dolphins can hunt for themselves just fine, but they’ll be as lazy as we allow them to be. It’s up to each of us to break the cycle by not feeding the dolphins, whether on purpose or unintentionally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.