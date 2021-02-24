As all of you know, the closure of trout, redfish and snook in local waters has made it a bit more challenging for inshore anglers to bring dinner home. Of course there are other edible species to catch, but most of them are not easy to target. Pompano and flounder are welcome, but catching them requires a little luck.
Now, we may be seeing the end of those closures shortly, depending on what the FWC decides to do at their February meeting – but for now, we’ll have to seek other targets. Right now, that means mostly sheepshead, but sheepie hunters this year have been turning up something else: Small black drum.
Many canal anglers are familiar with the larger version of these fish. Black drum can grow to prodigious sizes. The biggest I’ve seen locally are in the 80-pound range, but 40-pounders are not too uncommon in PGI and Port Charlotte canals or under the I-75 and U.S. 41 bridges. But these monsters are mostly just catch-and-release fun. Their meat is coarse and often full of parasitic spaghetti worms.
On the other hand, small drum – those in the redfish slot, 18 to 27 inches – are very good table fish and a lot less likely to have worms. At this size, they should still have distinctive black bands like sheepshead stripes. The trick has always been locating these smaller fish. They never seem to be around in any concentrations, despite local abundance of breeding adults.
This winter has been a little different. Its the first year in 10 or more that I’ve heard of consistent smaller black drum hanging around for more than a week or so. The only thing I can correlate is that we’ve also had lots of pass crabs and lots of mussels around, and maybe these are natural food sources they prefer. However, I am by no means sure.
When they’re young and stripey, black drum are sometimes mistaken for sheepshead. However, there are several differences that are easy to recognize once you know them. The easiest is the lack of teeth. Sheepshead have strangely human-looking teeth, but black drum have teeth so small they are barely noticeable. Another is the chin barbels – almost like catfish whiskers, but shorter. Black drum have them; sheepshead don’t – and neither do redfish.
Since black drum are often caught as bycatch while sheepshead fishing, that may provide a clue for how to catch them. They like to hang out around structure like docks and bridges, and they like to eat crustaceans and mollusks. So, fish with shrimp, crabs or frozen clams on a jighead or weighted rig. Shrimp are easier to get than crabs, but the fish seem to like crabs a little better – and they’re harder for bait-peckers to remove from the hook one nibble at a time.
While they might be found in any part of the Harbor, it seems that smaller drum prefer saltier water. Therefore, we see more of them around the ICW areas (Lemon Bay, Placida, Boca Grande, Pine Island Sound). These areas are also rich in docks, which make great habitat.
When you’re dock fishing, don’t cast only to the ends. That’s a good way to pass right by a whole lot of fish. Very often they’ll be sitting under the dock shadow closer to shore. Really, the entire dock is a fish magnet, so work it thoroughly before you give up on it. Besides, fish that are caught in the middle can be a lot easier to release when there are dolphins around – which seems to be most of the time lately.
The meat of a young black drum is white and mild, a lot like redfish (to which they are so closely related the two species can hybridize). You can prepare it just about any way you like, including grilled on the “half shell” just like a redfish.
Or, you can release them and let them grow into big ol’ canal trolls for later. Either way, black drum are a fun and very overlooked fish that we now have an opportunity to go out and specifically fish for – and that’s certainly not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s in Port Charlotte, he is now planning to open his own shop, Blind Tarpon Tackle. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.