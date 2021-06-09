It seems like no other offshore fish gets people excited like red snapper. Most people will say it’s their amazing table quality, but I just don’t see it. I mean, they’re good — but so are porgies, other snappers, grouper, hogfish, cobia, blackfin tuna, mahi, kingfish, wahoo and a pile of other fish that can be caught out on the Gulf.
However, if you’re going to insist on getting all fired up by this one fish, then we might as well talk about how to catch them. The recreational season opened June 4 and runs through July 29. I’ve already talked to two anglers who were disappointed on opening day and came back with no red snapper, so let’s make sure that doesn’t happen to you.
Get deep enough
Before the season opened, I read several posts on Facebook from anglers excited to head out to the public reefs and give red snapper fishing a try. Sorry, but no. Red snapper are deepwater fish. Although it’s possible to find a couple in shallow (we caught one in 55 feet of water a few weeks ago), it’s not the normal situation.
Generally, water less than 110 feet is not productive for this species, and if you really want to have a good shot, you should plan to get to at least 140 feet. If you can go to 200, that’s even better. Yes, that’s a long way offshore. Plan to drive 40 or 50 miles out before you drop a line. And don’t try it on an iffy weather day or in a boat that isn’t meant for the open Gulf. No fish is worth your life.
Find a good spot
There are no artificial reefs out this deep. If you poke around online long enough and persistently enough, you might come up with a few wreck locations. However, you should plan on finding your own spots while out on the water. The good news is there are more of them out there than you might think.
Any little thing on the bottom might hold fish. Cruise along slowly and stare at the readout of your bottom machine. Mark anything different. If the readout shows a flat red bottom, then suddenly green squiggles appear, mark it. If there’s a depth change of more than a couple feet, mark it. If there’s a rock, definitely mark that. Those are all potential fish holders.
Merry Christmas!
While you’re watching that fishfinder, you’re especially looking for a narrow triangular shape that comes way up off the bottom — sometimes 40 feet or more off the bottom. This is the fabled “Christmas tree”: A stack of red snapper suspended above a ledge. If you can position yourself on top of one of these, it should be no trouble at all to put a limit in the box quickly.
Anchor or drift?
Dropping and retrieving an anchor in deep water is a serious chore. Just figuring out where to put the hook so you end up over your fishing spot can be a daunting task. That’s why many anglers prefer to drift. If the drift is too fast (and it often is), a drift anchor or drift sock can make your day much more pleasant by slowing your drift significantly. If you do decide to anchor, an anchor ball will simplify the retrieval process.
Rigs & baits
Detecting bites 150 feet below you is not always easy. Things that will make it harder include a rod with an overly soft tip, stretchy monofilament line, and rigs that have the sinker above the bait. A porgy rig, which places the sinker at the very end of the line, will help you detect the sometimes subtle bites. Braided line will help too, but it hums in the current. Use a leader at least 10 feet long to damp out some of the hum and get more bites.
Red snapper aren’t real picky and will eat squid, sardines, cut bonito, octopus and many other frozen baits. Live grunts or squirrelfish are good too. Bring plenty of lead; it sometimes takes 32 ounces or more to hold the bottom while drifting (see above re drift socks). You can also use vertical jigs, especially when the fish are suspended in a Christmas tree. In vertical jigging, the lure is the weight — you don’t need any more lead.
Send ‘em back down
Fish coming up from deep water will almost always show signs of barotrauma. Mostly you’ll notice the stomach protruding from the mouth and the eyes bulging. When they’re going in the cooler, it doesn’t matter — but if you have small fish to release or already have your limit, you want released fish to live. If you drop a fish with barotrauma overboard, it will just float away. You’ll need to use a venting tool to release the air or a descending tool to repressurize it in the fish. For more information about these techniques, go to https://bit.ly/3uZnms3.
The other fish
After you get your snapper limit (two per legal harvester, at least 16 inches long), there are many other species to try for. Of course, there are gag and red grouper, but also the many others mentioned in the intro. Consider looking for weedlines and trolling along them, or trolling above ledges and other bottom structure. And if you’re anything like me, you’ll want to take along a mask and snorkel in case the chance to swim with whale shark presents itself.
Being so far offshore is an experience itself. The snapper are great, but remember that it’s not just about a few fillets. Drink it all in so you’ll have some memories for your old age. And if you do put a few in the box, don’t miss Chef Tim Spain’s column this week.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
