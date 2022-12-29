Big fat bass

As the water chills, pre-spawn females are moving into deeper spots. Alex Benard caught this chunky girl with Capt. Morris Campbell.

 Photo provided

The bass finally have a reason to leave the shallow waters. The cold weather we get in Florida that lasts for a short period of time, will last long enough to take the heat out of the water and get bass thinking about the spawn.

The first elongated stretch of time has finally fallen upon us. I am still trying to figure out if this is the best time for it considering I am off during the Christmas season, but nonetheless, it is here and it is much needed.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

