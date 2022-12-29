The bass finally have a reason to leave the shallow waters. The cold weather we get in Florida that lasts for a short period of time, will last long enough to take the heat out of the water and get bass thinking about the spawn.
The first elongated stretch of time has finally fallen upon us. I am still trying to figure out if this is the best time for it considering I am off during the Christmas season, but nonetheless, it is here and it is much needed.
The reason I say that is simple: This cold weather will put bass in the mood to move deeper, start feeding, and ultimately, move shallow and spawn. It is also a time that can make it tough to catch bass if you are not sure where to look.
During this time of year, I like to move to deeper water. With the falling water temperature, the bass will look to find a comfort zone. A place where they can still feel good as the water temp goes down.
That usually means moving to somewhere that is not as affected by those falling air temperatures. Deeper water will hold some heat in the water longer than the shallow water will. It is natural then for bass to move out and deeper as that air and water temperature move south.
Any structure you can find in deeper water is a good thing. I like to search for shell bars. A place where the bottom has shells, or freshwater mussels that can offer bass a great place to feed. I have been waiting for the temperatures to drop, in the air and the water, just so I can get out and hit those deep-water spots. I get to use some techniques that I don’t use often during the late spring, summer, and fall months, and often times I can find a few large bass to set the hook on.
My best winter-time fishing was in December, many years ago. My wife Missy, daughter Lynsy, and I set out to a local chain of lakes to see if we could catch a few bass one morning. We didn’t go early but got out there in time to do some morning fishing. As we worked the outside of a deeper set of submerged vegetation, we got into some of the best bass fishing around.
By the time we were done, we had two over eight pounds, one over nine pounds, and numerous bass that exceeded four pounds. All in all, a great day on the water — especially considering we were out there for only three and a half hours.
Depending on the depth of where you are fishing, for me there are two baits that work extremely well. If you are in some really deeper water, say water over eight feet, I love throwing a Carolina rig. I like a longer soft plastic bait for this technique and more often than not, I like to fish it slow. It’s a painful way to fish but you can catch some very nice quality bass on a Carolina.
If the water is a little less deep than that, I prefer a swim jig. Not a swim bait, but a swim jig. There are jigs made specifically for retrieving the bait, not just for flipping it into cover. Depending on what the bass feed on in your particular lake, you want that jig to match what they are feeding on from a color standpoint. I always add a trailer to these baits, just like if I were flipping a jig. However, the type of trailer I use is different.
For flipping, I predominantly use a craw of some sort. You can use this to swim your jig, but I have found that some sort of swim bait, in a shorter size, is very effective. If you don’t have swim baits, a worm with the “cut tail” like the Gambler Burner worm is very effective.
Again, a shorter length worm in this technique has been very effective. I would suggest experimenting with different lengths though. You never know what may work best on your lake. That cut tail gives a nice vibration to the bait and can attract bass that are feeding.
But with cold weather upon us, expect some movement, at the same time some slowness as far as the bites are concerned. The bites you will get will be better quality though, that I can assure you. Getting out now and figuring out how and where those bass move is critical.
I have a MLF Toyota Series tournament coming up on the Harris chain of lakes in early February. Now that this cold has set in, there are numerous spots I want to hit and see if I can locate those big bass moving on the shell bars. If I find them, I may finally be able to break through on a bigger stage.
But for bass fishing in general, this is the time of year to find big bass. Once the cold gets them moving, stay patient and diligent and you may get your new personal best.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
