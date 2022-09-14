It’s getting that time of year that I get to switch from just writing about fish to also writing about things that run around on the ground that we get to hunt. One of my favorite things to hunt is feral hogs.
I grew up in the country in Hardee County, Florida (about 45 miles north of Punta Gorda on U.S. 17). Hog hunting was a big deal and still is — everybody there loves to chase hogs. One thing I definitely learned about chasing hogs when I was a kid is you need to know exactly where those hogs are at all times, because if not, you will get hurt.
Now, there are different ways to collect some wild pork. Some guys hunt in a blind or tree stand. Some use feeders to draw the pigs to them. Some use live catch traps. But the way we did it was with dogs.
Usually you have a few hog dogs, and they each have their own jobs. First, you have a bay dog to locate the hogs and then sort of hem them up in an area. If you’re lucky, you have more than one bay dog. But really, if you have one good bay dog that knows what he’s doing, you don’t need a second.
Then you’ve got catch dogs that are following the bay dog. Once the hogs are found, the catch dogs go in there and start kicking butt. Usually there are several more catch dogs that are still in the dog boxes at the truck. When the fight starts, someone radios back to the truck and says, “Turn those other dogs loose!” Now you have fresh dogs that run into a hog fight that’s already going on.
It’s absolute chaos. You’ve got to be tough to do this. There have been more times than I can count that I was scared for my life hog hunting, because those hogs are mad and they will hurt you. I’ve seen some bigger tusks than I’ve ever wanted to see on feral hogs in Florida.
Did I say tough? Maybe a little stupid, too — but for us, it’s tradition. Thank God for how fearless those glass-eyed leopard cur dogs are, going in there and taking on a very upset wild hog.
We’re hunting them mostly to eat them, so let’s talk about eating feral hogs. As with real estate, location matters a lot. If we were to go to Placida and catch a hog out there (and there is no shortage of hogs around Placida), that hog wouldn’t taste good. You could feed it for three weeks on Kobe beef and sweet corn and it would still taste sour because of where it lives and what it eats.
If I want a hog for the table, I’m going inland. My mother’s side of the family has been in DeSoto and Hardee counties for well over 125 years, I’ve been taught where to go to find a hog. That doesn’t mean I’m the best hog hunter in the world by any means; I can think of a dozen people who are way better than me and do it a lot more often.
The steps you have to take after catching a hog depend on what kind of hog you catch. If you happen to get a sow, then you’re in luck — you don’t have to do anything but butcher and process her and you’ve got some good wild pork.
But if you catch a boar, you have a couple of options, and both take time. You can turn that boar into a bar (in plain speak, castrate and release him, and hope you happen to catch him again later). If you get really lucky, you might get a hog that someone else already barred for you.
Or, you can take that boar home, put him in your hog pen and feed him for several weeks. When a wild boar gets mad, his body fills with testosterone and the meat does not taste good, so you have to clean him out, so to speak. I suggest harvesting sows. It’s a lot less work.
With a hog in the back of the truck, what’s next? Decide fast — it’s 90 degrees out there. This isn’t fall deer season up north! Personally, I’ll prepare most of the meat for the freezer and hold onto just a little bit to cook right away.
The backstraps (tenderloins) are the easiest parts to get to, so that’s what usually ends up on the table first. I can take them out in no time with just a few cuts with my pocket knife. Some hunters take only the backstraps and leave the rest of the pig to rot in the field or on the side of the road. That’s a waste of good meat.
I take my time and section out the rest of the hog, wrapping each piece in butcher paper and putting into the freezer. There’s a lot of meat on a pig. A hog yields about 65 percent (if it weighs 100 pounds on the hoof, there’s about 65 pounds of actual meat there).
The freezer is full and I’ve got a couple backstraps sitting on my butcher block. What am I gonna do with them? Chances are they’re going to get some Everglades seasoning because I love that stuff (my editor says I might love it too much, but I find Everglades seasoning is very tasty).
I’ll rub that backstrap down with my seasoning and a little bit of brown sugar, then put it in my smoker set at at 275°F. I’ll let it smoke until it reaches an internal temperature of 125°F. That may seem a little bit rare for pork, but it will continue to cook after I turn the smoker off. I’ll leave them in there for another 40 minutes. By that time, they’ll be around 160°F, which is safe.
I’ll eat farm-raised pork cooked medium rare. As far as I know, there hasn’t been a diagnosed case of trichinosis in domestically raised pigs in many years. But the wild hogs that we chase I want more fully cooked just to be on the safe side, because there is still the threat of getting trichinosis from wild pigs.
I like to serve with my wild pig with swamp cabbage or grits or something else southern. I see some chefs treating wild pork more like a gourmet ingredient, but I certainly am not making sage potato soufflé to go with my porc sauvage. Not going to happen (and I’m also not calling it “porc sauvage” because I’m not French). Cornbread? That’s more like it.
I published a recipe for swamp cabbage a few years ago when I was invited to my friend Kevin Kelly’s house in Englewood and we made swamp cabbage in the cook shed behind his house. We compared his family recipe to mine, and I have to admit his was better. I recommend that you prepare that recipe (available at https://bit.ly/3Qz2r9Y) to go with your wild pork, Since it’s a real Florida Cracker meal, you might as well go ahead and make some cornbread to go with it.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.