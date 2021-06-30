Do you like fish that jump? Do you like fish that are delicious on the table? Do you like fish that make impressive photos to make your Facebook friends flip out? Then let me introduce you to my friend Barry — Barry Cuda.
Great barracuda are impressive predators. They’re long and lean like mackerel, and like mackerel they don’t weigh as much as you might think. Average fish on our coast are 10 to 25 pounds, but they can grow to over 100 and push seven feet long.
As you might imagine, big ones are slightly terrifying to divers. If you’re in the water, it’s wise to eliminate anything that sparkles or reflects light, since ‘cudas are fascinated by such things. They’ve even been reported to go after divers’ facemasks and bubbles.
We have ‘cudas on local reefs all year long, but not always in the same abundance. They are migratory and follow baitfish schools. Right now we have a lot of them around. In the wintertime, most of them will be south of us.
Barracuda are a little bit like amberjack in habitat preference. We don’t see them much over hard bottom or natural ledges. Instead, they like high-relief artificial reefs and wrecks. The farther it comes up off the bottom, the more likely it will have a pack of barracuda circling around it.
Since the ones we see are usually in well-known and heavily fished spots, they can get super picky. Both anglers and spearfishermen are always after them, so they either learn to avoid both or end up in a fishbox. Learning how to successfully catch these very visible fish can be a little frustrating, but we’ve got a few tips for you.
A lot of anglers prefer artificial lures for ‘cudas. In fact, there’s a lure called a barracuda tube that is pretty much just for them. It’s basically a foot of brightly colored surgical tubing (green, yellow, pink or red, in descending order of popularity) hiding a length of steel leader and with one or two treble hooks.
The various skirted baits and feathers are also used to catch barracuda. These are the same artificials people troll for kingfish, wahoo, mahi, tuna or sailfish. They come in a ridiculous assortment of sizes and colors. For barracuda, bright colors are usually choice.
Lipped plugs and surface poppers also get some attention. While they hit lipped baits pretty regularly, they usually just follow surface lures. However, they’ve been known to whack them when other techniques aren’t working, so it’s not a bad thing to have a heavy-duty popper stashed deep in your tackle bag — just in case.
All of these lures (except the poppers) can be trolled or cast. Personally I prefer trolling, especially in summer. It gets pretty warm out there, so I’d rather get the boat running just to have a little extra breeze.
Most of the time, we think of barracuda as surface fish because that’s where we see them when they’re checking us out. But ‘cudas often feed better down at mid-depths, so don’t be afraid to break out a deep-running lure or tie on a planer. If you’re in 50 feet of water, fishing 30 feet down is a fine idea.
Another trick for ‘cuda trolling is to vary your speed. Sometimes a steady 7 knots will slay them, but if not then play with the throttle a bit. Push it to 8, then back off to 3 for a few seconds, then bump back to 6. Even stopping for a moment can get that bite. However, be cautious with this if you’re dragging a spread of lures — it’s easy to get tangles. I suggest running no more than two.
Losing lures sucks, and 12 to 18 inches of wire will help. No. 9 piano wire is good. However, sometimes the wire will kill the bite, so you’ll need to switch to 60- or 80-pound fluorocarbon. Yes, you’ll get bit off occasionally, but I prefer that to not getting bites at all.
Barracuda are fish eaters, and reef anglers cuss them for cutting fish in half as they’re being reeled up. Live baits are a good option, but wire is a necessity for this technique. Sometimes the ‘cudas will ignore them.
One trick for that is to drop the bait all the way to the bottom, then reel it up as if you’re catching it. Be sure to put a stinger hook near the tail to foil their habit of short-striking. Just a quick reminder: You cannot use any designated reef species, including snapper, as bait in federal waters.
Keeping barracuda for the table is a controversial subject. A lot of people worry about the possibility of ciguatera poisoning. Ciguatera is a real problem, but not a real problem here. The poison originates in algae which live inside stony corals.
There are no major stony coral reefs on Florida’s west coast, so the only way to get ciguatera poisoning is from a fish that has migrated from the Florida Keys or Caribbean. While it’s theoretically possible, remember that our barracuda follow baitfish migrations, and baitfish don’t eat coral. Really, ciguatera is more probable with large predatory fish that have lived their entire lives on a reef (such as big grouper and snapper).
If you’re keeping a barracuda for the table, gaff it and sling it into the cooler. There’s no bag or size limit in our area. But if you’re not planning to eat it, release it. Getting hooks out is dicey, as they are snappy and every tooth is a razor blade. Extra-long pliers or a dehooking tool will both do the job.
If you want a pic, get the mouth with a lip-gripping tool and hold the tail very firmly. Point the fish overboard just in case. If it ends up on deck, watch it. They can remove toes with ease.
Barracuda don’t get the respect they deserve. They’re hard acrobatic fighters and very sporting on the line. They’re worth enjoying out there on the reefs.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
