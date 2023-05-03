Our weather has been out-of-this-world fabulous. No doubt, many of you are outside on the water as often as possible.
Right now, sea turtles are nearby too. It’s the nesting and breeding season. They are congregating, especially in nearshore waters. Mating pairs float at or near the surface. They stay attached sometimes for several hours, making them extremely vulnerable to boat strikes.
Sea turtles are found in the Gulf of Mexico, in the bays and in the estuaries. Some are resident here year-round. Others migrate back to this area for nesting season. Juveniles forage in Charlotte Harbor.
In Florida, vessel strikes are the leading cause of sea turtle strandings. Instances of dead and injured or weakened sea turtles are known as strandings. Of the 1,740 strandings recorded in Florida last year, more than 30 percent were due to vessel strikes.
If you hit a turtle, you might just feel a bump on the bottom of the hull. Unfortunately, the turtle feels a lot more. The strikes result in blunt force trauma, which can be very serious. There are often propeller or skeg chops, sometimes causing deep wounds that breach the carapace (top shell) of the sea turtle. The wounds are often fatal. Notably, many dead turtles sink to the bottom far out at sea and are never documented at all.
No one wants to hurt these animals. The good news is there are simple steps you can take to avoid hitting sea turtles accidentally:
• Wear polarized lenses to help reduce glare.
• Appoint a wildlife spotter.
• Be vigilant and expect to see sea turtles in their habitat, especially during nesting season.
• Voluntarily slow down in nearshore waters.
• Try to stay at least 100 yards away from turtles.
If you spot a healthy sea turtle, slow your boat immediately and put it in neutral. Resume at a slow, safe speed, and distance your vessel from the turtle.
If you spot an injured or weakened turtle or if you hit a turtle, call the FWC wildlife alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). You won’t get in trouble; the FWC knows some turtles get hit despite people taking precautions.
Your call will initiate a response by the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network to dispatch a trained and permitted responder, who will document the incident and transport the turtle to a specific rehabilitation facility. The Wildlife Alert number can be used throughout Florida. Please add it to your mobile phone now so you’ll have it if you need it.
The FWC dispatcher will likely ask you for some information: The county where you are located, your GPS position, any available photos of the turtle, your contact number, and the location of the nearest marina.
Most readers are aware that May 1 marks the beginning of the sea turtle nesting season. However, the turtles don’t have calendars, and they lay eggs when they lay them. As I write this on April 28, there are already 24 loggerhead nests on Manasota Key.
There are seven sea turtle species in the world today, and five are found in the Gulf of Mexico: Loggerheads (Caretta caretta), greens (Chelonia mydas), Kemp’s ridleys (Lepidochelys kempii), hawksbills (Eretmochelys imbricata) and leatherbacks (Dermochelys coriacea). We lack only olive ridleys and flatbacks, both of which live only in the Pacific Ocean.
Loggerheads, greens and Kemp’s ridleys nest right here in Southwest Florida. In fact, the beaches of Manasota Key host the densest loggerhead nesting on the Gulf coast. With this distinction, comes a responsibility to do our part to help sea turtles live long and prosper.
Sea turtles generally lay several nests in a single season. For example, loggerheads may lay one to eight nests, and sometimes even more. Thus, there are fewer nesting female turtles than there are nests. This fact notwithstanding, there were a lot of turtles in local Gulf waters last year! We expect and hope for a similar situation this season.
The Coastal Wildlife Club’s annual reports documenting sea turtle nesting activity, along with reports from other Florida monitoring entities, contribute to management and policy decisions at the state and federal level. Our beach work is no small job. Last year, CWC patrollers documented more than 5,000 nests.
Having survived myriad threats for the 25 to 30 years required by loggerheads to reach reproductive age, our nesting female turtles and the males pursuing them are of enormous value in terms of survival of this species.
The next time you’re on the water, be on the look-out. Voluntarily ease back on the throttle until you are in deeper waters. Let’s do what we can to ensure these incredible animals are able to nest on local beaches year after year.
