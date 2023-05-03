Mating sea turtles

A pair of loggerhead sea turtles mating at the water’s surface. Distracted turtles are at greater risk of being hit by your boat, so we need to watch out for them.

 Shutterstock photo

Our weather has been out-of-this-world fabulous. No doubt, many of you are outside on the water as often as possible.

Right now, sea turtles are nearby too. It’s the nesting and breeding season. They are congregating, especially in nearshore waters. Mating pairs float at or near the surface. They stay attached sometimes for several hours, making them extremely vulnerable to boat strikes.


   

Carol McCoy is a lifelong conservationist and permitted sea turtle patroller with Coastal Wildlife Club, Inc. If you would like to learn more about sea turtles, attend “Let’s Talk Turtles,” a CWC program offered twice monthly at Englewood Beach. For more info, go to CoastalWildlifeClub.org or email info@CoastalWildlifeClub.org.

