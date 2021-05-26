If the forecasters can be believed (yeah, right), the high pressure system that has been sitting on top of Southwest Florida is sliding away from us. That’s going to make some major changes in our weather. First, the wind should settle down (finally). Second, the low humidity that we’ve been enjoying should be replaced by the standard 80 to 100 percent saturated air that we’ve come to know and love. Third, we might start seeing some afternoon thunderstorms popping up.
Our summer heat is more than just uncomfortable — it can be dangerous. We cool our bodies by sweating, but when the sweat won’t evaporate due to high humidity, our cooling system is short-circuited. There are times when you just have to be out in these conditions, but when the reason for going outdoors is recreation, it’s wise to pick a better time than midday to be on the water.
Now, there’s nothing wrong with getting out early in the morning. Seeing the sun rise over the water is pretty cool, and dawn is also usually the calmest time of the day. But sometimes getting up that early is a hassle, or maybe you’re tired of dealing with all the other mooks who had the same idea. For those occasions, let me suggest an alternative.
Fishing after sunset is cool, if a little scary because it’s hard to see. There are some significant advantages: It’s definitely not as hot, the fish are far less pressured, and the chances of getting sunburned are reduced by 100 percent. Let’s look at the positives and the negatives.
From the perspective of catching fish, nighttime is great. Almost everybody fishes during the day, so the fish keep their guard up. At night, they can be themselves (well, mostly — they still need to be on the lookout for natural predators). This shift in attitude makes them generally easier to catch.
Some fish don’t feed as well after dark. Sheepshead are a prime example, and we also don’t catch as many mackerel, pompano or trout at night. But the bigger mangrove snapper, hefty snook and all sorts of other larger fish more than make up for these small losses. Some of these are a whole lot easier to hook once the sun goes down.
Fish also are less structure-oriented at night. The snook and redfish that have been tightly hugging the mangroves or docks all day will scatter out on the flats after dark. We see this happen on overcast days also, but it’s fairly rare during the day. This is both positive and negative: When they’re not as drawn to the trees, they might be anywhere — but on the plus side, they have fewer things to snag you on, and precision casting is less of a requirement.
Some other downsides: It’s dark, so it’s hard to see. If you are casting to the mangroves, it’s hard to cast where you can’t see so you’ll lose more lures. It’s harder to take pictures. There’s all sorts of freaky sounds made by freaky things, like alligators (more common on the Harbor than you think) and large sharks hunting in shallow water (did I mention we don’t wade fish at night?).
Navigation in the dark can be terrifying, and even familiar areas will have a totally different look and feel. (Just try walking across your living room at night with no lights on.) Take it slow — you don’t want to get stuck or have to push (did I mention the sharks?).
Using a spotlight as a headlight to see in front of you is OK, as long as you take care not to blind any other boaters you may find on the water. They need to be able to see too. And double-check your running lights are functional before setting out.
A green or red headlamp (or spotlight with green or red gels) is a great tool for unhooking fish, retying lines, baiting up or whatever else you need to do. White light isn’t ideal as it will ruin your night vision. Actually, all light ruins your night vision, so use it sparingly, and if the light has a dimmer setting, use it.
If you’re fishing on the beach or pier at night, I also suggest carrying a small UV (black light) flashlight. That’s your scorpion detector. Yes, there are scorpions out there. Yes, there are a lot more of them than you think. Shine the light anywhere you plan to put your foot or your bottom. If there are scorpions, you’ll definitely see them — they glow under UV.
You’re going to want some sort of bug deterrent. I like No No-See-Um insect repellent, which is a blend of natural plant oils and has no DEET in it. It does a fantastic job of keeping all the little blood-sucking insects off me, including mosquitoes. As with most natural products, your results may vary.
If the wind actually does die, a Thermacell is also useful for keeping those tiny draculas away from your immediate area. No matter what you’re using for bug control, I also strongly suggest also using a face-covering cloth like a Buff — just because I can’t stand when the little bastards get in my ears.
Night fishing can be an interesting variation from your usual, or it can become an obsession. Give it a try and see what you think. Just remember to go with caution, and be prepared for bigger fish than you normally expect.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (re-opening in May at 4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
