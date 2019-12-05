I grew up being afraid of bats, unnerved by their haphazard method of flying. I feared bats would drink my blood, give me rabies and nest in my hair. But recently, after having an opportunity to photograph and study these furry mammals, I’ve developed a respect and fondness for this misunderstood and maligned creature.
AMAZING AVIATORS
Bats are the most unique mammal on earth, because they are the only mammal capable of true flight (as opposed to gliding as in the flying squirrels and sugar gliders). Their Greek name, Chiroptera, means “hand-wing.” Anatomically speaking, their wings are hands. The long bones that support the leathery wing membrane are the metacarpals and phalanges — the same as our fingers.
A bat precisely controls where it flies using its finger bones and muscle fibers in its wings. Due to this structure, bats have much more flexibility and control over their wings than birds. They can flip themselves upside down and land hanging onto a ceiling or tree branch.
Although we use the saying “blind as a bat,” some larger bats can see up to three times better than humans (although their vision varies across species). Most bats use echolocation to detect obstacles in flight, avoid flying into other bats as they leave their roosts at night, and forage for food.
Their brains and ears are tuned to the sounds they emit and the echoes that result allow bats to “see” with sound and fly extremely well in the dark. The echolocation calls bats make are at a very high frequency, so we aren’t able to hear these calls.
MISUNDERSTOOD MAMMALS
These amazing creatures are probably the least understood of all mammals, which is surprising, since bats make up a quarter of the mammal species on Earth. Halloween decorations frequently use bats, reinforcing the idea that bats are spooky and scary.
Vampires are also associated with bats, even though no vampire bats exist in the United States. According to Shari Blissett-Clark, the president of the Florida Bat Conservancy, there are 1,385 species of bats in the world. Of those, only three drink blood (usually from birds, sometimes cattle, but rarely humans).
Their feeding process is somewhat like that of a mosquito, but unlike a mosquito bite, bats don’t hurt their host. Instead of injecting a tube, they make a small cut with scalpel-sharp teeth and then lick the blood that oozes out. Their saliva has anti-clotting properties, and researchers have purified a compound called draculin from bat’s saliva. Some believe is hold promise as a treatment for strokes and heart attacks.
About 70 percent of bat species feed on insects. Others eat fruit or nectar. Nectar-feeding bats pollinate more than 450 food and fiber plants. Florida bats devour millions of insects every night. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, bats provide “nontoxic pest-control services totaling $3.7 billion to $53 billion per year.”
Bats are usually shy and gentle animals. These social creatures will not nest in your hair — in fact, bats don’t make nests at all. They hang upside down together with other bats in bat houses, tall trees, caves or other structures, such as bridges.
Some people call bats “flying rats,” which they’re definitely not. They don’t chew on wood not do they have the teeth for it, because they’re not members of the rodent family. Bats are related more to whales and cats than to rodents.
A bat will not bite you unless you handle it. Statistically, only about one in 200 bats contracts rabies, which is much less than some other mammals. Rabies-infected bats become paralyzed and can’t fly or roost. Stay away from bats on the ground, which are more likely to be rabid. If you see a wounded bat, please contact the FWC.
PROTECT BATS
Bats are protected wildlife, which means it is illegal to harm them. A fungal disease called white-nose syndrome is decimating populations of bats in Canada and the U.S. that live in caves and mines. Fortunately, Florida bats are not affected, since the fungus needs cold weather to thrive. However, bats continue to be killed, and due to slow birth rates and high infant mortality rates, almost 70 percent of bats are threatened or endangered.
Consider helping these beneficial creatures by adding a bat house to your yard, and you’ll receive organic insect control. The bat diet includes mosquitoes, gnats, flies, moths and beetles. I’m grateful for bats.
Mary Lundeberg is a local photographer and nature writer. Contact her at MaryLundeberg@gmail.com. See more of her photos at MaryLundeberg.com.
