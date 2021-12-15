How many of you mix up your shooting? What I mean is, do you shoot as many different ways as a public range will let you? Do you practice shooting one-handed? Shooting with the “wrong” hand (left for righties and right for lefties)? Do you practice shooting one-handed off-hand?
Why would you do such silly things? Well, if you’re ever in a self-defense situation and you get shot in your strong hand or arm, you’re going to wish you practiced this. Don’t let the range lull you into false bravado. Targets don’t shoot back.
Now, on a public range, you’re going to be constrained in the name of safety. Quick-draw is out. But shooting with your off hand is definitely allowed, and it’s something to consider. At a private range, I practice shooting from behind cover, inside my vehicle, prone, on my back, around corners, and anything else I can think of.
Why does this stuff matter? It’s simple: In a self-defense situation, you will fail to your best level of training.
Shooting single-handed should be relatively easy for you. I usually place my left hand on my chest as I shoot, taking it completely out of the picture. The big issue is your gun feeding properly, assuming your using a semi-auto and not a revolver. Keep a firm grip.
You may think that shooting off-handed will also be easy. You’ll be surprised. And keeping a strong grip with your weak hand is going to be a bigger challenge than you may realize. With some work, you can do it.
Shooting single-handed with your off hand is significantly more difficult. It’s going to feel uncomfortable. You’re going to fight yourself. You’re going to struggle with which eye to use, because for this drill you’re essentially wrong eye dominant. And you’re still fighting a proper grip and ensuring your weapon cycles properly.
Then there is shooting off-handed with both hands. Throw in all the stuff from above and then add trying to get a proper grip with two hands that feel completely backwards. It can be hard to do — maybe even harder than shooting one-handed with the wrong hand.
The right way to start all this is at home with an unloaded weapon. Practice getting a proper grip in all of these situations. Draw your weapon with your strong hand and transition into the opposite hand. Do it over and over until it gets more comfortable.
Then you need to figure out how to reload one-handed. Oops — gun jammed! Now you have to practice failure drills one-handed. How the heck are you going to rack the slide one-handed? Here’s a hint: Place the rear sight against your belt or the sole of your shoe and push.
I believe in always planning for the worst-case scenario. That way, if it happens, you’re ready. Chances are high that you’ll never have to draw your gun in self defense. But if it ever happens, you don’t have the time to figure this stuff out in the middle of a gun fight. I want to be ready, just in case. How about you?
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
