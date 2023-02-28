Goliath grouper

Goliath grouper season is open — but only for those won the permit lottery.

 WaterLine file photo

The January 2023 edition of the FWC publication “Florida Saltwater Recreational Fishing Regulations” was late enough reaching the streets that few of us had one in hand much before mid-February. As a result, it was just last week when I finally opened a copy to peruse the pages. Yes, I know the online version was available much sooner, but I have enough grey hair that I am allowed to prefer a paper copy.

I always turn through the pages to see what’s new with each new edition when they are published in January and July. Literally, I look for what’s new by going to the fish regulation charts and scanning for red text.


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments