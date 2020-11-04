I’m noticing a trend. More and more anglers are taking photos of Goliath grouper dragged up on the sand or pulled into a boat. If you’re one of them, or if you’re planning to join that club, pay attention. I know you want your trophy photo, but if you’re smart you’ll stay on the right side of the law while you’re preserving that memory.
It seems that a lot of folks have forgotten that Goliaths are protected under Florida law. It’s illegal to harvest them, and that means more than simply not putting one in your cooler. Let’s start with Florida Admisistrative Code 68B-14.00355(3): “No person shall harvest in or from state waters, nor possess while in or on the waters of the state, or land, any Nassau grouper or Goliath grouper.” Simple, right?
Now, what exactly do they mean by harvest and land? Well, that’s in there, too, in 68B-22.002(5): “Fish that are caught but immediately returned to the water free, alive and unharmed are not harvested. Land, when used in connection with the harvest of a fish, means the physical act of bringing the harvested fish ashore.”
OK, so now we have the rules in black and white. You may have noticed that the law does not specifically forbid removing a Goliath from the water. So why am I telling you to not do it? It has to do with a couple specific words: “Immediately” and “unharmed.”
The main draw of Goliath grouper is their immense size. Catching a 200- to 300-pound fish is an amazing experience. Watching it come to the surface and realizing that’s what you’ve been pulling on takes your breath away. Been there, done that. Now that it’s vanquished, you want a picture with it. OK, let’s haul it aboard — except you can’t, and it’s specifically because of its hugeness.
A fish is designed to live in water, which suspends its body in a condition of near weightlessness. When you pull it out of the water, its weight is no longer supported by water. The bigger the fish, the worse this is for it. If the fish weighs 3 pounds, no problem. If it weighs 300 pounds, its own mass will cause crush damage to the fish’s skeleton and internal organs.
That doesn’t really sound like “unharmed,” does it? The same goes for dragging one up onto the beach: Out of the water is out of the water. And no, it doesn’t count to leave its tail in the water, or have it lying in 3 inches of water in the surf. To avoid damage, the fish’s weight needs to be supported by water. If you’re using more than minimal strength to lift or pull it, it’s not supported by water.
Well, we could use the boat to drag it to the beach, then stand waist-deep to get a good photo — except you can’t, because the rule specifies it’s got to be released immediately. I suppose you could argue for taking the time for a few quick pics, but there’s no way to make a case that hauling it to the nearest shoreline for a photo shoot qualifies as immediate.
In case you think I’m just being a big doodyhead or that I’m making this up as I go along, here’s some information from the FWC’s website regarding catch and release of these magnificent fish:
Since the harvest of Goliath grouper is prohibited, there is no reason to measure the fish, except for scientific purposes. Because of this, the release of the fish must be immediate.
The skeletal structure of large Goliath grouper cannot adequately support their weight out of the water without some type of damage. If a large Goliath grouper is brought onboard a vessel, it is likely to sustain some form of internal injury. Thus, if the fish is harmed it could be considered harvested by definition. As stewards of our resources, this is something we should avoid. It also means the fish is “harvested” according to the rules, and Goliath groupers may not be harvested.
Removing smaller Goliath groupers from the water to remove hooks is not necessarily a bad practice, but this process must be done with care, using proper fish handling techniques, and as expeditiously as possible.
The taking of photographs or any activity that unnecessarily delays the release of a Goliath grouper is not considered immediate release of the fish and could be considered a violation.
So, I repeat: Stay on the right side of the law. There may come a day when these fish are open to harvest again, and when that happens the rules will be different. For now, the law is pretty clear.
Of course, I wouldn’t have to write this at all if FWC would bother to enforce its own regulations. In a few minutes of searching, I found a dozen photos showing clear and flagrant evidence of Goliaths handled illegally. How hard could it be for FWC to locate these images and at least give warnings to the (potential) violators?
Whoops — started ranting there for a sec. Anyway, the rules are clear: Leave the big ones in the water, or you’re risking the possibility of a citation. And if that doesn’t bother you, at least do right by the fish.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
