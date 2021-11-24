I am ceding my space this week.
How the new Lake O operations plan will affect Florida’s waters
Provided by Captains For Clean Water
Nov. 17 — After nearly three years, and a painstaking two-week delay, the Army Corps has finalized their modeling for the new Lake Okeechobee operations manual.
Yesterday, the Army Corps of Engineers announced the “optimized lake schedule model run” for the future Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM). It was a huge decision in the LOSOM process because the selected model run will serve as the framework for the final operational plan.
Bottom line: It looks significantly better than the current operational plan, which has plagued our coastal estuaries with harmful discharges and starved the Everglades for the past dozen years.
Technically, this still doesn’t mark the end of the process. For the next year, the Corps will “wrap the words around the numbers,” turning the scientific model they’ve selected into a usable operations manual. However, with this selection, the course is mostly set for how the plan will be written and what it will mean for the distribution of water in south Florida.
We’ve previously compared this decision to a goose being cooked, but it’s really more akin to the goose being fully prepped and into the oven. The dish will still continue to develop for some time, but all the ingredients have already been selected and set in the oven.
From now until the final operations manual is released in late 2022 or early 2023, there is very little opportunity designed into the process that would result in significant changes to the way the final plan will distribute water.
Of course, anything can — and probably will — happen, but any major modifications would be deviations from what’s expected. Is it possible that someone could still open the oven and pour vinegar all over this golden-ing goose? Sure, anything is possible, and we’ve seen similar charades in the past. That’s why it’s still super important that we continue to stay involved throughout the rest of the process.
But at the end of the day, this optimized model is a substantial improvement over the status quo, and it’s extremely good news for the future of Lake Okeechobee operations.
How does the new plan compare?
The current Lake O operations plan (LORS 08) has cursed our estuaries since 2008, all too often leading to high-volume discharges that send nutrient-rich lake water carrying toxic blue-green algae to the east and west coasts. These discharges can fuel other harmful algal blooms, like red tide, and cause salinity imbalances that kill essential habitat, like seagrasses and oysters.
Those discharges are the result of a lake operations plan that has deprived water from flowing south to the Everglades during the dry season — when it’s desperately needed and as it once flowed naturally — resulting in unnecessarily high lake levels heading into the rainy season.
They’re the result of a lake operations plan that has heavily favored industrial water supply interests to the detriment of all other stakeholders. They’re the result of a lake operations plan that was written in 2008, without enough widespread public involvement or concern. But that level of public engagement is much different now, and this new operational plan has been the opportunity to balance those inequities going forward.
Thankfully, this selection from the Corps shows that the final plan will be much more balanced than the current plan. This selected model is predicted to significantly reduce harmful discharges to both the east and west coasts, as well as send more than three times more water south to the Everglades.
It will also considerably improve minimum beneficial flows to the Caloosahatchee River estuary during the dry season, which is important to maintaining salinity levels in the estuary.
Improving beneficial flows to both the Caloosahatchee and the Everglades has multiple advantages. It improves the ecology of both estuaries by balancing salinity levels, and it benefits the entire system because it helps lower the lake leading into the rainy season, which means high-volume discharges will be less likely for both coasts. It’s a win-win and a characteristic of the plan that will help get the most corn off the cob.
All in all, this selection signifies that LOSOM will be a significant improvement for the St. Lucie, Caloosahatchee and Everglades compared to current operations.
What’s next?
This decision marks a major milestone in the development of the new plan, but it’s not the end of the road. The next steps in the process will essentially be “putting the meat on the bones.” The Corps will now finalize the operational guidance that will accompany this selected model and write the water control plan based on this model, creating a usable manual.
Another large component they’ll be working on over the next year leading up to implementation will be the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), as required by the National Environmental Protection Act.
Tim Gysan of the Army Corps provided an update on the path forward, saying, “The release of the draft EIS for public comment is scheduled for April 2022, the release of a final EIS by October of 2022, and a Record of Decision in January of 2023, so that we have the plan ready to implement as soon as the Herbert Hoover Dike Rehabilitation is complete.”
So, there’s still plenty of work still to be done, which is why it’s still so important that we continue to stay involved and engaged all the way through this project’s completion. Knowing what has already happened on the timeline up to this point underscores why we have to stay vigilant on this until the very end.
To learn more about the fight for clean water in Florida, visit https://bit.ly/39LpYXG.
