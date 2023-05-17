It’s getting to be prime time for tarpon fishing in Boca Grande Pass. For the two anglers on our planet who might not know this, Boca Grande Pass is home to the most famous tarpon fishery in the world. Thousands of adult tarpon gather there each spring to stage for spawning runs out into the Gulf.
When they’re ready to reproduce, schools of ripe fish depart from the Pass and travel way offshore to group spawn, sometimes 100 miles or more each way. Then they return to the Pass post-spawn. Most of the spawns occur on new or full moons.
Some fish may spawn more than once per season, plus there are new fish arriving and spent departing fish all the time. Some fish leave the Pass and travel north or south along the beaches too. So there are constantly bunches of fish moving in and out of the Pass during May, June and the first part of July.
The result of all the coming and going is that the number of tarpon in the Pass at any given time during “tarpon season” can vary from hardly any at all to tens of thousands of fish.
I recall a few decades ago when researchers installed transducers on the bottom of the Pass that were similar to depthsounder transducers, except that these were pointed upward and were intended to count the number of fish overhead. If I recall correctly, their higher estimates were around 20,000 fish. If the average weight of those fish were 100 pounds, that would indicate a staggering 2 million pounds of tarpon swimming in Boca Grande Pass at peak times.
“Boca Grande Pass” is a pretty loosely defined place between Gasparilla Island and Cayo Costa which stretches from shallow, rolling sand dunes called the Hill up near the ICW westward to what’s known as the Pan towards the first ship channel marker. Depending on who you ask, the boundaries might be farther east or west.
But there won’t be fish scattered evenly over that entire area. The fish are usually clustered in a few spots relating to ledges or current eddies or tides, so of course that’s where all the fishing boats want to be too.
Boca Grande Pass is not a secret fishing hole. On the busy Memorial Day weekend, there may be 200 or more boats attempting to fish the Pass if the weather is nice. Factor in that the fishing is done in hard ripping tides which sweep boats quickly through the fish, and you can imagine this sometimes leads to conflicting opinions about who should or could fish where, when and how. Sometimes tempers flare.
I ran guided tarpon fishing charters in Boca Grande Pass from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s. I ran enough trips there to learn the basics of fishing The Pass, but I was still a newbie compared to the guys whose families fished there for generations.
I fished “traditional” style — using heavy boat tackle, braided marked lines and live baits — and I fished mostly in the evenings and at night. I can attest to the fact that it is not as easy to consistently catch fish in the Pass as it sometimes looks.
The guides who are really good at it are intimately familiar with the complicated underwater topography of the Pass. They also know where the feeding stations are — the places where the fish hold when they’re actually going to eat.
Those guys are very good at setting up a drift just far enough upcurrent of the fish to get their baits settled in at precisely the right depth by the time the boat gets there. If the fish are tucked in behind the lip of a dropoff, those baits need to be dropped deeper right as they crest the ledge. If the guide is sharp enough to give them a little jog just as they reach the fish, that can spur a bite. And if the baits are drifting toward an “up” ledge, the guide needs to raise the lines in time to avoid snagging.
This isn’t an easy routine to master in crowded conditions at night in a ripping tide and most likely choppy seas. The traditional system of braided lines marked with colored threads was designed to let the boat operator control all this with minimal need for input from the anglers.
If I were to head back to Boca Grande Pass in an attempt to duplicate my fishing from those old days, I would have to start all over from scratch. Those were pre-GPS trips, so almost all the “marks” I used to locate myself in the Pass were visual.
The range markers up in the Harbor were good, but they were removed many years ago. The range markers out on the north bar were lighted and were used heavily, as were the lights from various channel buoys — many of which have now been shifted in location.
I used to locate one of my favorite spots on the south ledge of the big hole by lining up a ladder on the side of one of the old fuel tanks with a light pole in the tank yard. Now the fuel tanks are long gone, and there’s all kinds of new stuff on the south end of the island. All my old ranges are extinct. Today it’s probably a matter of GPS marks — but I’ll bet a bunch of the old-school guys still don’t mess much with GPS.
Fishing in Boca Grande Pass is “interesting” because of the concentrated nature of the fishery. Lots of boats fishing in a small area means there is always something to see, even at night. It always intrigued me how those fish would turn on and off for no apparent reason. If 100 boats fished live baits for an hour in the middle of 10,000 fish and no one hooked up, that was a pretty good indicator that those fish were simply not going to bite.
Then the following hour might see 50 or 100 hookups, Obviously something happened to trigger the bite, but what? Perhaps a subsurface flush of crabs or other bait swept through the Pass, firing off the fish. But 100 boats fishing would mean 200 live baits constantly drifting through those fish. Wouldn’t that be enough to fire them off? Apparently not.
But sometimes there were things that you could see which would cause a bite to start or stop. Since much of Boca Grande Pass tarpon season occurs during rainy season, afternoon and evening thunderstorms were not all that unusual. You’d have to decide whether to wait through them or make a run for cover, then cancel out the trip or come back and finish it out.
A wild lightning show would usually shut the fish down, and sometimes would run them completely out of the Pass. I have no idea where they’d go. But a hard rain would often be followed by a bite once the rain stopped.
And sometimes there were bait flushes you could see. The famous hill tide crab flushes are a great example. When hard outgoing tides run through the afternoon till early evening, the pass crabs come pouring out of the Harbor either free-paddling on the surface or hitchhiking on floating bits of sea grass. The tarpon would nose into that current and work well inshore of the Pass, slurping crabs off the surface as they went.
When it was “on,” you’d see those fish all around you taking crabs (blorp, blorp, blorp). That was the time to freeline or bobber fish a crab way out behind the boat and drift through them. When the tide would slack off, most of those fish would fall back into the deeper parts of the Pass and eventually set up in a different pattern.
One of the allures of the Boca Grande Pass tarpon fishery is that during the day you usually get to see the fish even when they are not biting. Tarpon are famous for rolling at the surface. In Boca Grande Pass, they tend to roll in a splashy, flashy manner — often in groups of dozens of fish which throw themselves half out of the water.
This is very different than the more restrained rolling they are most likely to do in inshore waters. In still waters a rolling tarpon might barely break the surface enough to take a gulp of air. People visit Boca Grande Pass in the spring just to see the rolling fish there.
And of course beginning anglers often try to catch those rolling fish, which is rarely successful since rolling fish are generally not feeding. However, those rollers have usually broken away from larger groups of subsurface fish to dash to the surface to roll. So rollers can be a sign of where to look for underwater fish which might actually bite.
And yes, rolling tarpon are gulping air. They have the ability to take oxygen from air as well as water. If you are nearby when a tarpon rolls, you may see the trail of bubbles behind him as he submerges while closing jaws and gill covers, purging excess air from his mouth and throat.
Boca Grande Pass is a fishy place. I will never see more tarpon gathered in one place than I saw while fishing the Pass. I will also never see more dead tarpon than I used to see there.
In those days, guides were killing tarpon for fish mounts. On a busy evening, it was easy to look around and see 10 or 20 dead or dying tarpon hanging on rope stringers from bow anchor bitts or midship cleats on the guide boats. Nobody wanted to drag a slimy, stinky, flopping tarpon inside their boats, so the guides would let them hang outside the boat and expire there.
Mount commissions were good money for guides in those days. Nowadays catch-and-release mounts are being touted. These are better for the tarpon but not so good for generating mount commissions — but that’s a story for another time.
Tarpon fishing is more or less species-specific, but there are other fish caught in Boca Grande Pass while tarpon fishing. We reeled up jewfish, gags, mangrove snapper, king mackerel, sharks, bonita (little tunny) and jacks, among others. I can remember one afternoon when a big school of tunny swept through the fleet. There were bowed rods everywhere as dozens of squirrelfish and mutton minnows were gobbled by the bonita. Some of the anglers had fun with that, but the guides were not amused.
The crowded fishing in the Pass leads to some interesting situations. Imagine hooking a fish 60 feet straight beneath your boat that runs away from the boat while also angling upward. By the time it finally leaps, there may be several other boats (with fishing gear in the water) between you and your fish.
Or what if that panicked, skyward-bound tarpon lands in or on a boat? It happens. One night I saw a tarpon land on top of the cabin of a 45-footer and bounce around up there for a while before tumbling overboard.
Another time I was drifting at night 50 feet behind another boat when I heard a muffled but very distinct “thud” from the other boat. They’d hooked a fish that rushed straight up and hit the bottom of the hull square on.
The captain got on the radio to let the other boats around know that he’d be away from the helm for minute to check the bilge and see if his wooden boat had been holed. He said he hoped it wasn’t like the last time when he’d had to run the boat up on the beach to keep it from sinking.
One beautifully calm evening it was very crowded in the Pass, but the fishing was just dead. I had plenty of time to gawk around at the other boats fishing nearby and noticed a boat which had the red and green sidelights installed on the wrong sides.
That got me looking more closely at the rest of the fleet and I was able to count a total of four that were mis-rigged this way. It didn’t much matter while fishing in that huge cluster of bobbing boats, but somebody could get confused if encountering one of those boats while they were underway headed home.
I was finished with my Boca Grande Pass tarpon fishing before the jig fishing controversy really took off. But during the last season or two that I fished the Pass, I did some experimenting with jigs. I discovered there were times during the day when the bite was really slow that I could get bit on paddletail jigs when I could not get a live bait eaten. I don’t know why that would be true.
And before anyone jumps to a wrong conclusion, we were fishing with standard J-hook jigs, and we were not snagging those fish. Most were hooked inside the upper jaw,. The biggest drawback was that most of the fish jumped off pretty quickly since we were not using breakaway rigs.
It was a few seasons later that the jiggers started aggressively chasing fish with strangely rigged breakaway circle hook jigs and a huge dispute boiled up between those guys and the guys fishing the traditional live bait technique. Again, that’s a story for another time.
I eventually gave up on fishing tarpon in Boca Grande Pass because I came to the realization that I just didn’t enjoy it. There are plenty of people who thrive on fishing the Pass. It is undeniably an exciting place to fish and there are lots of fish caught there and everyone who enjoys fishing should visit to check it out.
However, I prefer to do my fishing in a more relaxed environment where I don’t have to worry about bouncing off other boats or matching egos with other skippers. But then again, I like fishing for bluegill too. Each to his own.
Let’s go fishing!
