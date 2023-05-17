It’s getting to be prime time for tarpon fishing in Boca Grande Pass. For the two anglers on our planet who might not know this, Boca Grande Pass is home to the most famous tarpon fishery in the world. Thousands of adult tarpon gather there each spring to stage for spawning runs out into the Gulf.

When they’re ready to reproduce, schools of ripe fish depart from the Pass and travel way offshore to group spawn, sometimes 100 miles or more each way. Then they return to the Pass post-spawn. Most of the spawns occur on new or full moons.


   

Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

