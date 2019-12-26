It’s time again to say goodbye to yet another year and say hello to what we hope is a promising new year. I truly hope that everyone had a great 2019 and that not only will 2020 be a better year but the new decade that is beginning will be one of great prosperity and even better fishing. Only time will tell.
As always, I would like to give a shout out to all the people who have made my life a little easier over the last 12 months. Life can be hard, and having the right people around you to help ease burdens and make you feel not quite so stressed during stressful situations is a blessing, and one that should not be taken lightly.
The first person I would like to thank is my beautiful wife and best friend Stacy Jo. She has put up with me and my antics for going on three decades, and I’m still not sure why. She encourages me when I’m down and puts me back in my place when I’m doing dumb things (which is often). I love you, Stacy Jo, and can’t imagine life without you.
Next, I would like to thank Josh “The Fish Coach” Olive. Josh has allowed me the privilege of giving away to you, the reader, every bit of fishing knowledge that I have accrued over the past 40 plus years — for free (go figure). WaterLine Weekly Magazine and Radio WaterLine are important parts of my life that I truly love contributing to and because of Josh, I am able to help people catch more fish using the tricks and techniques I use.
I would also like to thank Frank, Robert and the entire pirate crew of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle. Fishin’ Frank’s is a what a true local tackle shop is supposed to be like, and I would like to thank them for letting me be a small part of their big family.
A big shout out goes to Ingman Marine for saving my butt when my “not a Yamaha” motor blew up halfway through tarpon season (and out of warranty). Ingman put a new Yamaha on my old boat in under three days — which is unheard of in the marine world — and their service after the fact has been nothing shy of stellar.
Reaper Rods and Daiwa USA also get a big shout-out from me for being everything a fishing guide needs when it comes to rods and reels. My clients are fishing with the very best thanks to these companies.
OK, enough of all these end-of-the-year thanks — let’s go have fun with some ring-in-the-new-year trout fishing. The trout bite should start to heat up nicely as the water temperatures drop even further. The best way to put a mess of trout to the boat (not into the boat, though; these fish are still catch-and-release only) is to toss out a soft plastic lure.
The first rule to remember during this time of year is to slow down your retrieve when you are using artificial baits. Trout will eagerly chomp down on a well-presented lure as long as they don’t have to chase it down. When the water is cold, so are the fish. And just like with people, fish get sluggish when they’re cold.
I will slowly fan-cast an area where I think the trout are holding in, taking up to two minutes to retrieve my lure. I like to toss it out as far as I can, then just lift the rod tip (instead of twitching it) and let the lure sink back to the bottom as I reel slowly.
I find that winter trout tend to take the bait when it is falling back to the bottom more often than when the bait is being lifted from the bottom. When you feel that subtle thump of the trout sucking in your bait, just start reeling. In fact, practice this mantra to repeat to yourself: Reel, reel, reel! Playing Bill Dance, trying to set the hook at lightning speed, usually results in a missed fish. Slow and steady wins the trout in the winter.
I know that you guys were hoping for a little more (free) content on trout fishing from me but Josh only allots me a certain number of words each column and I used most of them up thanking good people for making my life easier. I promise you there will be a lot more (free) trout info coming — next year.
Happy New Year and tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
