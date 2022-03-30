Unfortunately, my friend Chef Josh Orlick passed away recently. He will sorely be missed.
Josh and I worked together on several occasions in Boca Grande. He was the first person I always called to ask for help for upcoming events. He usually agreed and sometimes would show up a half-hour late just to cook my grits, so to speak (but we never cooked grits). He would purposely push me to be a better, more organized chef by calling me and saying, “Oh crap, I just woke up; I’m on my way to the event,” and then walking in the door.
He always ribbed me like that. I didn’t mind because Josh was becoming my big little brother from another mother. We began to work together years ago and shortly after we began, I knew he was the guy. I knew he knew what I knew and was trained. I’m not saying I’m the best chef in the world. I’m saying there is trained and not trained. When Josh came into the kitchen, I knew right away he was trained.
Josh kept up that banter between chefs every time we did an event. I know he did that every chance he got to make me nervous. I remember one event where we were serving a dish with goat cheese. We were also serving the children a side dish of macaroni and cheese.
I asked Josh, “Where’s our goat balls?” — meaning the goat cheese we’d rolled into balls before we caramelized them. Josh looked at me and said, “What you talkin’ about, Willis? I put that in the mac.” I knew he was (no pun intended) just joshing me. Haha.
Josh was awesome in the kitchen in so many ways. He could keep the focus of everyone working the line on the line. He was also good at messing with other line cooks during the rush by placing random things on their workspaces just to get a reaction out of them. He did that same crap to me every event we worked. I think it was him getting me back for all the times I did the same to him.
At the last event we did, he made sure to show up late, which I didn’t mind. Actually, he got there at the perfect time to run the kitchen at the last minute while also boiling my gizzards because of his lateness.
Josh always saw it through, He made me want to be his friend as soon as I met him. Because he looked at the bigger picture. As a wise man once said “Your rearview mirror is that size for a reason. Gotta keep looking forward.” Josh did the same and I do too.
Josh will be missed by everyone who knew him. I’m certainly one of them.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
