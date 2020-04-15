The term “googan” is thrown around quite flippantly in the fishing world today. Due to popular TV shows and outdoor publications, the word has basically become a joke among fishing buddies.
So here are a few questions for you: Have you ever had a knot come untied when you’re fighting a fish? Have you ever broken a fish off? Have you ever caught a catfish while targeting redfish? I’m guessing that most of you answered yes to these questions, and I’m also betting that your fishing pal called you a googan within seconds after it happened. He might be right — but more than likely, you’re just an angler who had a bad day. It happens to all of us.
So, what is a googan? The best definition I could find was from UrbanDictionary.com: “A lowlife fisherman who fishes, typically without a license, without regard to regulations or etiquette toward other people, especially other fishermen following the rules.”
I can sum up that definition in one word: Moron. Seriously, if you’re out there breaking the law by not having a fishing license; keeping undersize, oversize or out-of-season fish; or you’re just one of those jerks who just like to ruin other people’s days, then do us all a favor and stay home. Sorry for the rant, but I feel better now!
My definition of a googan is a little different (and I believe more accurate) than Urban Dictionary’s: An angler who does not follow or understand the rules or proper etiquette. If it’s because he has not been taught but is willing to learn, he’s a temporary googan — and all of us were, at some point. If he’s not willing to learn, then he’s a permanent googan and deserves to be shamed and shunned.
Here is a short list of things to help you avoid being mistaken for a googan when you’re out fishing:
Don’t follow other fishermen to their spots, be it in a boat, on a pier or to a wade fishing area, unless you have been invited to do so.
Don’t drive too close to an anchored or drifting boat. How close is too close? Stay back 100 yards if possible; if not, keep as much distance as you can.
Don’t run up to a school of fish that someone is targeting with your outboard motor blazing and ask if you can join in. If you don’t have a trolling motor, go find a school of your own.
If you can’t control your tarpon and it gets tangled with other angler’s fish, put your reel in freespool. If the other fisherman is unable to get you untangled, then allow him to cut your line. You would want him to do the same for you.
Use common sense. If you think what you’re about do might tick off the fishermen around you, it probably will.
That covers googans. Now: What is a guide? The definition I liked best was from the Merriam-Webster dictionary: “A person who leads travelers or tourists through unknown or unfamiliar locations. The term can also be applied to a person who leads others to more abstract goals, such as knowledge or wisdom.” This definition is almost perfect — just plug the words “fish” and “fishing” into a few choice spots, and it’s pretty much dead on.
A good fishing guide leads people to fish and teaches them how to find and catch those fish. A good fishing guide also preaches and teaches proper etiquette to all anglers he comes in contact with, not just his own clients.
A bad guide pretty much thinks everybody else is a googan except himself. Instead of teaching people who don’t know any better about proper etiquette, he scolds and degrades them. I’m pretty sure that’s not a good way to make a name for yourself in this dog-eat-dog business unless you want to be known as “the jerk guide.”
This has been on my mind because tarpon season is fast approaching, and learning how to fish in the crowded areas these fish congregate during this time of year can be downright challenging. If you’re not sure how to get into the action the correct way, talk to the guys at your local tackle shop or hire a good guide to show you the ropes. I promise it’s worth the investment.
If you’re an angler and you don’t want to be a googan, learn the rules and always use common sense. If you’re a guide and you don’t want to be “that jerk guide,” remember that we all start out knowing nothing and we need to help educate your fellow anglers. If we all work together, the future Southwest Florida tarpon season can become much less chaotic and more enjoyable and productive for everyone.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.