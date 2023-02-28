Black grouper

Christopher Perry with a juvenile black grouper — his 50th documented Florida saltwater gamefish species.

How many different kinds of fish have you caught over your life? If you’re a newbie, it might be a just a few. More experienced anglers can usually tally up at least a couple dozen. Being in Florida makes it easier, since we have so many species in our waters.

Now, this kid here, he knows how many he’s caught. Thanks to the FWC’s Saltwater Fish Life List (part of the Catch a Florida Memory program), he’s been able to track them. This black grouper isn’t big enough to keep, but it’s a trophy nevertheless because it’s his 50th official species. Only six other Florida anglers can claim that distinction.


