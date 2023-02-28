How many different kinds of fish have you caught over your life? If you’re a newbie, it might be a just a few. More experienced anglers can usually tally up at least a couple dozen. Being in Florida makes it easier, since we have so many species in our waters.
Now, this kid here, he knows how many he’s caught. Thanks to the FWC’s Saltwater Fish Life List (part of the Catch a Florida Memory program), he’s been able to track them. This black grouper isn’t big enough to keep, but it’s a trophy nevertheless because it’s his 50th official species. Only six other Florida anglers can claim that distinction.
And it’s not just bragging rights — there’s swag too. The kid’s name is Christopher Perry, and his grandfather says he’s gotten all kinds of stuff when he achieves different levels: T-shirts, Tervis tumblers, fish grips and other great stuff.
Think you can do it too? Well, you probably could, if you put your mind and your rod to it. The Saltwater Fish Life List is a challenge to catch 70 different species of saltwater fish. Anglers receive a certificate of accomplishment and various prizes as they reach each Life List Fish Club. Anglers do not have to harvest their fish to be eligible, and are encouraged to release catches alive.
If you want to get started on your own life list, go to https://bit.ly/33WhUjK and start submitting catches. Joining the 10-fish club is easy. The 30-fish, 50-fish, and 70-fish levels are a bit more exclusive. As of yet, no one is actually in the 70-fish club, although of course there are fisherfolk out there who have landed all of them.
I haven’t submitted any fish for this program, but I counted and I’ve got 52. However, I’ve also caught a whole pile of fish that aren’t on the list, which is naturally biased toward fish that most anglers would actually want to catch. You won’t find southern puffers or tomtate grunts or spotfin jawfish on the FWC’s list.
But that doesn’t mean they don’t count anywhere. If you really enjoy catching fish that most people don’t know even exist, you can join a different kind of club: The species hunters.
Species hunters are on a whole other level of fishing. For them, a 200-pound tarpon or 40-inch snook is nothing to write home about — unless that monster also happens to be the first one they’ve caught.
These guys (and they’re pretty much all guys) would rather hook a Halichoeres cyanocephalus (better known as a yellowcheek wrasse) at one of the Gulf ledges. Why? Because they haven’t caught one before, so it’s a new one for the list.
Most anglers don’t get the appeal, but I do. You’ve got to be a certain kind of nerd — the kind who didn’t play D&D only because it interfered with fishing time. If you think you’d like to check it out, there are a number of online resources, but I suggest starting at https://bit.ly/49TE9GP.
Some people just fish as an occasional pastime or hobby. Some of us become obsessed with it — consumed, even. Whichever category you fall into, it’s always fun to tally what you’ve caught. If you’re having fun fishing, join the club.
