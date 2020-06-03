Editor’s note: Due to the aftermath of the Fishin’ Frank’s fire, Robert has not had time to put together a new column for this week. But this one will do just fine. Here’s a note from Robert: My heart goes out to everyone who is cheering for us. It’s very humbling and I feel very honored. I thought we were just running a bait shop. I know the impacts that everyone has on my life, but I didn’t realize the impacts we were having on everyone else. I know you guys want us to reopen tomorrow, but it’s not going to be that easy. We’ll have updates for you when we can.
The long wait is over — gag grouper season opened on June 1. Gags are a great grouper to target in our area because of their accessibility. You can find gags living inshore, nearshore and offshore. However, the keeper fish found inshore are fewer than in the Gulf, especially now that the size limit has been bumped up to 24 inches. Measure carefully.
Alligator Creek Reef, the Intracoastal Waterway in Pine Island Sound and the passes are all good places to look for inshore gags. The tricky bit is finding fish big enough to put in the cooler. Gags grow up inshore. A few years ago, they were so common on grassflats that it was sometimes hard to catch trout with all the little 8- to 12-inch “grass grouper” pummeling your baits. Those days are gone, but you’ll still find lots more smaller gags than bigger ones inshore.
On the reef, I like to troll a Rapala Magnum X-Rap 10- or 15-foot depth-specific lures or a 2- to 3-ounce Rat-L-Trap. Slow-troll your lures at 3 or 4 knots around the perimeter of the structure. You can also go right over the top of it, but be prepared for snags. Try to keep the lure a few feet off the bottom. Big gags will come up off the bottom for prey; smaller ones are too shy.
You can also anchor or drift with live or dead baits, but the keeper gag bite is not as consistent. You will catch a lot of short fish and small Goliath grouper. Make sure you know the difference — Goliaths have paddle-shaped tails with a rounded profile; gag tails are triangular.
The passes can be trolled as well, with Rapala Magnum 25s or 30s. You can also drop live bait if that tickles your fancy. Or you can try my favorite lure: A 2- to 6-ounce bucktail jig with a 6-inch curlytail grub. Naturally, stronger current calls for heavier jigs. You can use any color you want to, as long as it’s white.
In the nearshore Gulf — 3 to 12 miles out, in 25 to 50 feet of water — slow-trolling a Rapala Magnum 25 or 30 is the only method I’ll usually consider for gags. There are just too many smaller fish and Goliath grouper on the nearshore reefs to make bait fishing gags a realistic proposal — unless, of course, you happen to have some “secret” spots. Small pieces of hard bottom or structure will often hold big fish because they’re hard to find. You can’t drop a bait on a spot if you can’t find it.
As it happens, trolling for gags is the best way to find your own secret spots in the Gulf. Gags are almost always found on or near structure, so when you catch one, there’s very likely some sort of fish-holding bottom nearby. If you happen to catch a red grouper while trolling, you most certainly went right over structure. Gags will sometimes sit up to a hundred feet away from structure, relying on their mottled camouflage against the washboard sand bottom.
The other great thing about trolling is the bycatch. Kingfish, cobia and amberjack are pretty common, and oddballs such as blackfin tuna, dolphin and even sailfish are possible. If one of them eats my Rapala before a gag can get to it, I’m not going to complain.
You may have noticed I keep mentioning the Rapala lures specifically. It’s not that I’m getting a kickback from the company — they simply work better. Mann’s and Bomber make nice lures too, but the Rapala has two advantages: You can troll them a bit faster without the lure going sideways, plus you almost never have to tune the lure to get it to track correctly.
Once water depths get beyond about 50 or 60 feet, trolling lipped plugs is less practical. That’s when I break out the bottom-fishing gear. When fishing natural bait, the standard rig is a 2- to 8-ounce egg sinker with a swivel tied to a 2- to 3-foot piece of 80-pound leader and topped off an 8/0 inline circle hook.
If you really want to increase the size of the fish you’re catching, use at least 6 feet of fluorocarbon leader and drop down to 40- or 60-pound test. You might get broken off more, but you’ll get more bites from quality fish. Remember, they don’t get big by being stupid.
Almost any bait might get eaten. I always take frozen squid, sardines and shrimp with me. But we also try to catch pinfish, squirrelfish, grunts or threadfins for extra insurance. Gags are predatory by nature, and live baits have a lot of appeal to them. But all fish are opportunists, and it’s hard for them to resist the tantalizing scent of sardine drifting into their lairs.
As we head into summer, keeper gags will be moving offshore into deeper water. But right now, there’s still an abundance of fish shallow enough to be within easy reach. Don’t wait too long to try your luck. And when you’re filleting those grouper, remember this: The cheeks are the best part.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Call 941-625-3888 for more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, or visit them online at FishinFranks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.