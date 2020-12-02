One of my favorite lakes to bass fish is Lake Okeechobee. If you can get down there when the bite is on, you can find yourself with a bunch of big bass just waiting to tear up your boat. And at times, it doesn’t even seem to matter what you’re throwing. When it’s on, it’s on.
This past weekend, my wife and fishing partner Missy and I had our final tournament of the season down on the north end of Okeechobee, out of Scott Driver Park. We always go down early and after dodging Tropical Storm Eta (hopefully our last taste of hurricane season), we got out on the water for some fishing prior to the tournament.
Thursday was windy, so we decided to stay in the river and visit some old spots. True to form, they produced. We had one just over 3 pounds and another over 5. We knew we had these spots in our back pocket, so we ventured out to the lake on Friday.
I knew the bite was on because the guides and their shiner fishing techniques were on full display. They were boating bass as fast as they could get the shiners back in the water. I worked those areas with numerous lures and came up with only one bass. It was about 5 pounds and I wasn’t disappointed — but if you had seen the people pulling bass over the rail using shiners, you would have thought we could have caught more by accident. However, I was fairly confident we could go sit among them and catch our bass.
Boy, was I wrong. We couldn’t buy a bite out there on the first day of our two-day tournament. After a while, I couldn’t take sitting there watching all these bass being caught while we weren’t even getting a sniff. We packed up and headed to the river. This turned out to be the best move we could have made.
We went back to the spots we’d visited on Thursday and managed to catch two bass. Then I decided it was time to get into some new spots, so we ran even farther up the river. That’s when things started to really click. Missy caught a 7.57-pound bass, and two more good fish after that. By the end of the day, we had managed a respectable bag at 15-plus pounds and we were sitting in third place.
Our baits of choice were the Gambler Fat Ace in the junebug or black and blue color patterns, both with blue-tipped tails. These baits were very effective fished along the drop-offs of the river edge.
On Sunday, we hoped to duplicate our effort. We ran back up the river and right off the bat Missy connected on a 6.52-pound bass. (It was the big bass of the day, just like her 7.57-pounder had been the day before.) But after that, we went through a dry spell and didn’t catch another fish for about 90 minutes.
I finally managed a nice 3-pound bass, but then the bite dropped off again. We fished a few spots heading back towards the ramp but got nothing until I caught another over 3 pounds. Things were looking up — but we still needed two more bass and had only an hour to fish.
We hit one spot around the bend in the river but got nothing there, then pulled into the spot where I’d caught the second bass on Saturday. After making a few casts and not getting a bite, I was about to leave when I saw a few shad break the surface and a fish come up and bust on them. I debated whether it was a bass, but noticed that the shad were all over the surface.
I grabbed a lipless crankbait, threw it in among the shad, and immediately set the hook on a keeper bass. After quickly getting him into the livewell, I spun around and made another cast. Another hit, and I was rewarded with a bass just over 5 pounds.
I thought to myself, how could we be so lucky to fall into a school of bass — and in the river, much less — to round out our bag. Now we had five and I was happy to have them. I decided to make one more cast for the road before heading to the weigh-in and caught another bass over 3 pounds, which let me cull the first one I got on this bait not less than five minutes before.
All said and done, we had a weight of just under 21 pounds of bass for the day. Added to the first day’s total, that took us to just under 36 pounds for the tournament.
My wife put on a big-bass clinic. She didn’t get the numbers I did, but she sure boated the big ones — and I could not have been happier for her. She was hanging in cast for cast with me and doing her thing, and she got rewarded for her efforts.
We had a great four days of bass fishing on The Big O. To go out and catch the bass we did on artificial lures was simply awesome. The Fat Ace proved to be worth its weight in gold, and the luck of running into some schooling bass paved the way to our second-place finish.
If you like bass fishing, now is the time to go. If you don’t know Okeechobee, hire a guide and go out of the north end of the lake. The bass are in pre-spawn mode, which means they’re aggressive and hungry — and the quality of bass is outstanding.
The team that took first had more than 40 pounds of bass, and three other teams came in with more than 25 pounds. So, like I said, if you want some good fish, now is the time to get to Okeechobee. I know we could not have been happier with our results. My guess is that if you can get out there, you will be too.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.