Not ducks

Pied-billed grebes are small waterfowl that can easily be mistaken for ducks if you don’t know what you’re looking at.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

Have you taken advantage of the birds that frequent your neighborhood? You may surprise yourself. First, you’ll need to learn to stop, look and listen. If you just zoom by, you will miss all the good stuff. You will not hear the tatting of the pileated or red-bellied woodpeckers. You may miss the “who cooks for you” call at night from the barred owl.

Lately, we have been sighting lots of birds right in my little area of Keyway Place in Englewood. Just in the past few weeks, we’ve watched great egrets, anhingas, common moorhens, black-bellied whistling ducks, little blue herons, black vultures, ospreys, red-shouldered hawks, northern cardinals, tufted titmice, mourning doves, common ground doves, ruby-throated hummingbirds, red-bellied woodpeckers, blue jays, Carolina wrens, American crows, red-winged blackbirds, common grackles, great blue herons, boat-tail grackles and a pied-bill grebe. (If you read that out loud, I hope you stopped to take a breath somewhere in the middle.)


   

Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature (with a focus on birds, of course). For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, email her at Amberina@aol.com.

