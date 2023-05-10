Have you taken advantage of the birds that frequent your neighborhood? You may surprise yourself. First, you’ll need to learn to stop, look and listen. If you just zoom by, you will miss all the good stuff. You will not hear the tatting of the pileated or red-bellied woodpeckers. You may miss the “who cooks for you” call at night from the barred owl.
Lately, we have been sighting lots of birds right in my little area of Keyway Place in Englewood. Just in the past few weeks, we’ve watched great egrets, anhingas, common moorhens, black-bellied whistling ducks, little blue herons, black vultures, ospreys, red-shouldered hawks, northern cardinals, tufted titmice, mourning doves, common ground doves, ruby-throated hummingbirds, red-bellied woodpeckers, blue jays, Carolina wrens, American crows, red-winged blackbirds, common grackles, great blue herons, boat-tail grackles and a pied-bill grebe. (If you read that out loud, I hope you stopped to take a breath somewhere in the middle.)
Let’s get back to the pied-billed grebe. I always thought this was one of the cutest little birds. A lot of people mistake them for ducks. Grebes are aquatic diving birds mostly found in fresh water but sometimes in marine habitats. We see this little bird all through North America. They are also found in South America, Central America and the Caribbean. How many times do I hear people say, “Oh look at the little duck.” No, it is not a duck!
We can watch the resident pied-billed grebe here at our pond. They dive down frequently and one never knows where they will come up. The grebe will stay down for about 30 seconds at a time. They can trap air in their feathers which makes them more buoyant. We rarely see them fly, but of course they do when they feel like it.
Grebes eat a variety of things. They will eat frogs, aquatic vertebrates, tadpoles, small fish, and even plants, all collected while diving. They also consume their own feathers to protect their digestive tracts from small bones.
Grebe nests are built to sit upon the water in a well-hidden grassy or reedy area. The female lays three to ten little bluish eggs. If they have to leave the area, they will camouflage the nest with grasses and such. The male will assist the female in incubating the eggs for about 23 days.
When the chicks are hatched, they will leave the nest and travel on their mother’s back. She will even dive for food with the chicks on her back. It is fairly common for the grebe to have two clutches of chicks a year. In Florida, the first is usually in May.
Pied-bill grebes are declining in many of the northeastern states. This is primarily due to the loss of their habitat. Several states have declared them to be endangered or threatened. They are also protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.
In addition to loss of habitat, interference in the area or threatening situations during the nesting process will often cause them to abandon their nests. We should all protect our area birds, so please refrain from disturbing them — particularly at nesting time.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature (with a focus on birds, of course). For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, email her at Amberina@aol.com.
