I read a post last week on a Charlotte Harbor Facebook fishing page which made a simple case: You shouldn’t hire a fishing coach, you should hire a charter captain instead. I responded, and that response forms the basis of this column.
• • • • • • • • •
As a USCG-licensed captain and fishing coach (in fact, the Fish Coach, FishCoach.net), I understand where you’re coming from with this. Let me share with you why I started coaching, and why I think that a coach is exactly what some people need.
I was working in a local tackle shop part-time and spending a lot of that time teaching people how to fish, where to fish, rigging, etc. We had multiple charter captains working out of the shop. A couple of them enjoyed teaching and were good at it. The rest really wanted to be fishing guides, not teachers.
After setting up people who wanted to learn with guides, I was getting specific feedback: They tended to revert to “guide mode” while on trips. Being a fishing guide is not easy. You have to know where the fish are at all times and how to get them to bite every time you go out. You have to deal with high expectations from people who expect “the trip of a lifetime” just about every time you step onto your boat.
Because of that, guides (the good ones, anyway) are hard-wired to put people on fish no matter what. They are rarely comfortable in a true teacher’s role. They rarely have the patience to utilize methods that they and their clients both know are unlikely to be successful that day, but which the client wants to know how to do for future trips. They rarely are able to tear themselves away from a hot bite to instruct a client in a different method or area.
Moreover, they have a strong tendency to hold back some knowledge. The business model of guiding relies strongly on repeat customers, and teaching them all your secrets is very bad for repeat business. While there are a handful of guides who make satisfactory fishing coaches, I would suggest that most of them are going to be lousy at it, because while the two things would seem to be very similar, truth is that they’re quite different.
I often talk with a client for 10 or 20 minutes before deciding to go on the water with them. I make sure they understand I’m a teacher, and while we always plan to catch fish, sometimes we don’t because the goal isn’t fish photos or a full cooler — it’s skill acquisition and confidence-building. I refer potential customers to local guides all the time when it turns out they really just want a fun day on the water. But when education is what they really want, in many cases a fishing guide is a poor fit.
• • • • • • • • •
What are you really good at? I know there’s something, because everyone’s got something they can do really well. Now, can you teach me how to do it? Not just show me — teach me. Explain to me the problems I’m going to run into and how to deal with them. Help me understand why this particular method is better than that one. Then watch me try, and tell me how I can do it better.
Most people are not teachers. No matter how incredibly great they may be at photography, or cooking, or building masonry walls, or marksmanship — whatever — learning from them is hard. Teaching is its own separate skill.
And that’s why there is room for both fishing guides and fish coaches. Which one you want depends on what exactly you want to do. Choose based on your needs, and don’t confuse one for the other.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
