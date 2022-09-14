Beach erosion

Shutterstock photo

Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Irma threatens buildings on the east coast of Florida. Although large storms can remove massive amounts of sand in a short time, beaches are constantly shifting even when no major weather events occur.

 Shutterstock

I was recently reading an article in Coastal News Today (https://bit.ly/3B69BNY) and learned about something that’s happening on Florida’s East Coast. Flagler County’s commissioners have had an eye-opening reality check!

Poised to assume control of 18 more miles of their Atlantic beaches, the commission received alarming news. They are looking at from $5 million to $13 million each year for just 2.5 miles of beach maintenance — only a fraction of the entire shoreline. They were also informed that doing nothing is not an option. With shifting sands of barrier islands, erosion is inevitable. Elevated water levels and king tides are exacerbating the erosion problems.


