Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Irma threatens buildings on the east coast of Florida. Although large storms can remove massive amounts of sand in a short time, beaches are constantly shifting even when no major weather events occur.
I was recently reading an article in Coastal News Today (https://bit.ly/3B69BNY) and learned about something that’s happening on Florida’s East Coast. Flagler County’s commissioners have had an eye-opening reality check!
Poised to assume control of 18 more miles of their Atlantic beaches, the commission received alarming news. They are looking at from $5 million to $13 million each year for just 2.5 miles of beach maintenance — only a fraction of the entire shoreline. They were also informed that doing nothing is not an option. With shifting sands of barrier islands, erosion is inevitable. Elevated water levels and king tides are exacerbating the erosion problems.
At what point do we acknowledge these costs are financially unsustainable and beyond our ability to fund? Barrier islands are unstable shifting sands — always were, always will be. Manmade structures are mere toys to Mother Nature and big storms.
Olsen Associates, an engineering firm from Tampa, did a $250,000 beach management study for Flagler commissioners. They presented six alternatives. The first three were deemed unacceptable — just bandages, not solutions. The last three are far too expensive.
Olsen’s presenter made it clear the erosion is not going to stop, and upland buildings and the oceanfront highways are at impending and ongoing risk. With big piles of money, we can slow down erosion, but we can never actually control it.
Flagler lost beaches and even a portion of their beachfront roads in 2016’s Hurricane Matthew. The federal government helped bail them out that time, but now it’s time for a local solution.
This problem is not Flagler’s alone. All of Florida’s beachfront communities face similar challenges. While the Atlantic is rougher, our Gulf beaches are also at risk.
Just look at the erosion problems on Manasota Beach. We have homes and condos falling into the Gulf, and that’s despite recent beach renourishment and no recent hurricanes. How can we deal with these extensive and expensive erosion problems?
Emotion and money created these problems we have beachfront construction. Buyers loved their views and so failed to do their due diligence. Developers discovered they could make huge profits from buyers lacking local knowledge. Our governments allowed them to build like crazy because it fed substantial increases in property tax revenues.
No one considered the long-term impacts. In tourist season, the beaches seem like a paradise, with great weather and beautiful waters. If you can still find an old-timer who was here back in the 1950s or early ‘60s, ask them about beachfront property values. You will discover Gulf-front land was the cheapest available.
The locals then lived in the real world and understood from history’s lessons that sands shift and storms destroy man-made structures! It was simply a fact of life for them. If they built on the beaches, it was just a makeshift camp. They drove down the beach after storms collecting wood scraps to rebuild their next shack.
But now, we’re looking at big money for beachfront property. The average home on Gasparilla Island is worth a couple million dollars. Governments love the big property tax revenues collected but lack the ability to control beach erosion and our out-of-control property insurance costs. Both are costs they expect all property owners to share and endure.
How is this sustainable for us? Are there any real solutions to our problems? It’s time to dig our heads out of the sand and open our eyes and minds looking for solutions.
Coastal barrier islands are just glorified sandbars. It’s not a question of if they will suffer damage from the sea, it’s when and how often. And then who foots the bill to repair or replace the homes that will be rebuilt right in the same vulnerable spots they were before?
I don’t have an answer, but I do know we all need to understand the messes we are stuck with and how they happened. I don’t like bringing these issues to light, but it’s not like they’re going to just disappear.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.