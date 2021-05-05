We’ve all experienced the shortage of ammo and firearms for the past year. And while supply is getting a little better, it’s still pretty tight. Let’s look at why, and when it might ease up.
First, the ammo shortage. Everyone asks when availability is going to go up and prices go back down. All I can say is this: When you stop buying it! That’s how this whole supply-and-demand system works. If the demand is greater than the supply, the price goes up. When the demand is less than the supply, the price goes down. But everyone still panic buying every time Biden is mentioned in the news isn’t helping anything.
There is no government conspiracy causing the ammo shortage and pricing. No, the government isn’t taxing it. No, the government isn’t buying it all up. (They are buying a lot, but they always did — and almost every ammo company has separate manufacturing lines for government contracts and civilian ammo.) Most ammo companies are running 24/7 now just trying to keep up. When you stop buying it, the price will go down.
The good news is that ammo prices are starting to creep down — slowly, but they are getting lower. They are nowhere near normal, but you don’t need a second mortgage to buy a couple boxes. I would really like the ammo situation to straighten itself out. It’s hard to teach marksmanship classes and tell people to bring 200 rounds of ammo. Yep, to take my $100-per-hour class, you need to bring $400 in ammo. Ammo that would normally cost about $60.
Firearms are entirely different story. We’re a year into the biggest panic buy on firearms this country has ever seen. Everyone wants tactical firearms and concealable handguns. Low availability has started to affect hunting fireams, target firearms and large-frame handguns. Companies are so busy manufacturing concealed and tactical weapons that it’s now hard to find full-size handguns and hunting firearms. They’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t.
The only company I know that has a warehouse full of firearms is Magnum Research. We had to call them for a question about a firearms and we brought the subject up. Why are they sitting on guns? They can’t get the materials to make magazines. They have a warehouse full of handguns they can’t ship because not one of them has a magazine.
Just like the housing market. We have lumber companies affected by COVID in the middle of a huge housing boom. Again, no government or real estate conspiracies — just more people wanting houses built than the market can support at the moment. Simple supply and demand is why plywood is worth its weight in gold.
And it’s going to get worse before it gets better. Aren’t you tired of hearing that? It’s a toss up between that and “the new normal.” But it’s true. The supply of all of those cheap tactical shotguns everyone is buying is about to temporarily dry up. Most are made in Turkey.
Turkey has the market cornered when it comes to cheap shotguns. Whether it’s a tactical, bullpup, side-by-side or over-under, chances are if they are less then $800 it’s probably made in Turkey. And Turkey has just announced a county-wide shutdown to battle their latest round of COVID.
Some of your popular brands of bottom-dollar handguns are also made in Turkey: CANIK, Stoeger and Sarsilmaz just to name a few. Guess what else Sarsilmaz makes? If you guessed ammo, you win! The prize was going to be a brand spanking new box of 9mm, but 50 bucks is all I can afford.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
