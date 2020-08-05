There are a lot of gun myths out there. They were passed on from fool to fool, usually at gun shows or at campfires. Then came the Internet, which brought the fools together — and the myths propagated at a rampant rate. Most of these myths are easily debunked with physics. You can’t beat physics. Argue them all you please, but physics will always win.
One of the first myths is that bullets rise when they leave the muzzle of a gun. This is not physically possible. A bullet leaving the muzzle of the barrel does two things and two things only: It slows down, and it falls to earth. Friction and gravity are at play here, and you can’t beat physics. If a rifle is laid perfectly level and fired, that bullet will start to slow down and drop as soon as it leaves the muzzle.
The reason it seems like bullets travel in an arc is because of optics (scopes, red dots, etc) mounted above the barrel. You have to accommodate for the height that scope is mounted above the barrel. This is called barrel or sight offset. You are actually aiming your gun upward just a tiny bit so the bullet can hit where your optic is pointed.
Another myth is that you should never leave rounds in a magazine for long periods of time because it will weaken your magazine springs. Or, my favorite, that you should load your magazines one round short to lengthen the life of your spring. This one is a popular myth that still makes the rounds of the Internet forums today. Some will argue this until the end of time.
Repeat after me: You can’t beat physics. Springs only wear when they move. A spring held in tension at the same point will not wear. It’s not moving. The people that religiously empty their magazines every night are actually the ones causing undue wear to their springs.
How many of you have pulled an antique car out of a barn that has been sitting for decades? Were the shocks or springs collapsed? No. Unless they were bad before the car was stored, those springs will be just the same as they were stored. Springs doing springy things is what wears them out, whether they’re in a car’s suspension or a handgun mag.
Hollywood has caused many gun myths, but my personal favorite is that shooting someone will launch them backward. Heck, hitting them with both barrels of a side-by-side shotgun will send them flying through the saloon doors! Bullets hitting a person won’t and can’t throw them backwards. You would need to hit them with more force than they weigh. That will require more force then a tiny bullet, measured in grains, could ever generate when fired from a firearm.
Another Hollywood myth is that suppressors (silencers) make guns whisper-quiet. You can shoot someone in public and nobody will know the difference. You’ll be able to sneak around like a spy and shoot people at will and nobody will be alarmed by a gun shot because all the sound that is made is that muffled “thwip” sound.
This lie is even more irresponsible than making folks believe guns throw people backward. Any suppressed firearm — even a .22 short — will make a report that is easily heard. A common handgun firing a bullet 100 feet away from you is about 140 decibels. A suppressor will lower that by about 30 decibels. That’s about how much noise a running chainsaw produces.
Firing a gun is a controlled explosion. They are loud. This is why we wear hearing protection. Even handguns with suppressors still require hearing protection. They are still that loud. The only handgun I was able to fire without hearing protection was a .22 Ruger MKIV, and we used a suppressor and subsonic ammunition. Even that was still pretty loud — nothing like Hollywood misrepresents.
While I can go on and on about Hollywood myths, one of the more stupid ones is that bullets spark. You know the scene, the bad guy has the good guy trapped somewhere or in something and the bad guy makes a trail of gasoline and sets it off with the shot from his gun. The bullet sparking against the concrete ignites the trail of gas, and our good guy has precious moments to escape.
One more time: Physics always wins. Most bullets are made of lead or lead covered with copper, and copper is known for not making sparks. So yeah, that’s not how any of this works.
Most of these myths hurt the gun industry and gun owners, some to the point of irresponsibility. Some countries have even required suppressors on hunting rifles to curtail noise. Many of our avid hunters are trying to do the same, but are having trouble doing so because lawmakers believe a myth instead of a truth that they could easily see for themselves.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a salesman and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
