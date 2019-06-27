“Get your medical marijuana card here!” You may have seen signs like this popping up all over the area. All over the state of Florida, in fact, because in March, Florida made it legal to use marijuana in its smokable state as a form of treatment for qualifying conditions. Prior to that, this form of administration was prohibited.
Many people are regarding this development as a godsend. A lot of them are looking for legitimate relief from medical conditions. Others just want to blaze a doobie without risking prison. Hey, I’m not here to judge. But I do want to let you know about how that medical marijuana card affects your firearm rights.
The ability to smoke legally is not automatic. There is a process of steps and qualifications involved first. Step number one: You must be 18 years of age or older. No medical marijuana cards for kids. Sorry guys.
Step two. You must have a qualifying condition diagnosed by a physician. Some eligible conditions include ALS, epilepsy, glaucoma, cancer, multiple sclerosis, or other debilitating conditions. “Debilitating conditions” is a vague term that can include things that produce symptoms such as anxiety and pain or any terminal diagnosis.
But let’s be honest here: Marijuana use is becoming mainstream, and nearly any ailment would probably get you approved for a medical marijuana card if you can find the right doctor.
Once you get diagnosed with a qualifying condition, other routes of treatment must first be attempted. If other treatments have not worked, then you may be approved for a medical marijuana card if there is evidence that the benefits of smoking marijuana outweigh the risks involved.
After you’re approved for a card, that doesn’t mean you can fire one up wherever you like. It cannot be done in public. Keep in mind that driving while under the influence of marijuana is still a DUI, whether you have a card or not.
So, what about the guns? Down at the gun shop, we’re getting one question a lot these days: If I get my medical marijuana card, am I still able to buy guns or hold a concealed weapons permit? I hate to harsh your mellow, but the quick answer is no.
While Florida has made medical marijuana legal, it still remains illegal under federal law. The federal government still classifies marijuana and its derivatives as Schedule 1 controlled substances — the same classification as heroin, LSD and methamphetamine. According to the federal government, Schedule 1 means these drugs have no medical benefit and are currently not accepted for any medical use.
To purchase a firearm from a federally licensed gun shop you must first complete Form 4473, which is the questionnaire for the background check. On that form, question 11(e) specifically asks, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”
OK. Let’s look at “unlawful user.” If you have a medical marijuana card, does it make you unlawful? You might think that would exempt you — you’re following the law, right?
But in October 2016 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives amended Form 4473. After the initial question they added a note. “Warning: The use and possession of marijuana remains unlawful under federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medical or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.”
And that is where they get you. The federal government has prohibited you from purchasing a firearm. If you have a medical marijuana card, then you must answer yes to that question. But by answering yes, you have made it impossible for the retail firearms seller to proceed with your background check.
Now, I’m going to be totally honest with you. There currently is not a cross check for databases containing medical records. In my opinion, this is a flaw in the background check process, especially when it applies to mental health. However, medical records are sealed and not taken into consideration for approval when purchasing firearms.
With that being said, I am not encouraging anyone to lie on Form 4473! Lying on a federal form is a felony. If convicted, the violator faces a mandatory five-year federal prison sentence. If medical records are ever opened and cross-referenced during the background check process, anyone who has chosen to lie about their situation could be convicted of perjury. The statue of limitations for perjury on a federal form is five years. Remember that convicted felons cannot possess any firearms, ever. Think about this one very carefully before you answer the question dishonestly.
In regards to Florida’s concealed weapons permit, if you obtain a medical marijuana card, your carry permit will be null and void according to federal statute (18 U.S.C. 922 [g][3]), which prohibits possession or ownership by a person who is and unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance. So, never mind the carry permit: Legally, you can’t have a gun at all.
If you have a medical marijuana card you are automatically an unlawful user under federal law and cannot possess, use, buy, sell, gift, or otherwise transfer firearms. In a private transaction, if the seller knows or has reasonable cause to believe the buyer uses marijuana (medical or otherwise) the transaction cannot be completed without both parties committing a felony (18 U.S.C 922(d)).
All right, let’s boil it down: You cannot legally possess a firearm and a medical marijuana card at the same time. The medical marijuana card will void your carry permit under federal law. To be untruthful on the application for a gun purchase or the concealed weapon permit may land you in prison. Don’t risk it.
Some of you may disagree with this or think it’s silly, but it is what it is. As long as marijuana remains a Schedule 1 drug according to federal law, you have to make a choice: Guns or ganja. You can’t have both.
Jenny Malone grew up in the Charlotte County area and is an NRA-certified pistol instructor and range safety officer. You can talk guns with her at J&J One Stop Gun Shop at 2324 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
